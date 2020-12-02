Why is eSports one of the best sports to bet on?

EA Sports / Fight Night Champion

Betting on sports is a popular hobby that has been around for many years. Nowadays, we can bet on our favorite sport even if we are on the go, thanks to our mobile phones and tablets.

The vast majority of people who like to punt on sports choose football. This won’t surprise some of you because football is the most popular sport in the world. As a result, most bookies offer way more markets for it compared to other sports.

However, when it comes down to the odds, the situation is slightly different. Some football matches have pretty good odds, but that’s not always the case. Fortunately, one sport is always on point in terms of the odds, and that’s eSports.

This rapid-growing industry is slowly becoming the go-to betting option for many people. There are many reasons why bettors like it, so let’s check out some of them.

Every eSport is fun to watch

Most of the bookmakers that offer esports betting cover multiple different games. As you probably know, the term eSport is used to describe the various computer and mobile games, like League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, CS: GO, and so on.

Regardless of which one you choose, you will see that it’s enjoyable to watch. Most of these games are complicated, so you need to be prepared. However, once you learn how they work, you will have a blast.

The markets are unique

Generally speaking, every sport has unique betting markets, although some things, such as 1×2, can be found everywhere. However, every eSport title is different from any other regular sport, which means that you can access multiple unique markets that are not available anywhere else.

One of the few drawbacks about the markets is that you need to understand the given game to take advantage of them.

You can almost always find a live-streaming option

One of the reasons people like to bet online is because there are loads of betting features. Perhaps the most popular one is called live streaming because it allows you to watch your favorite sports event live.

Unfortunately, not every bookie allows its customers to use this option for regular sports, such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, etc. Luckily, there is a viral live-streaming platform for eSports called Twitch, which almost every betting website integrates. Therefore, there is a pretty high chance that every eSport match will be live-streamed, which will make your overall betting experience better.

Sometimes, there are exclusive promotions

Finally, people love to bet on eSports because some operators allow them to use unique bonuses. Usually, these rewards will increase your potential winnings if you bet on a certain number of events. There are other options as well, such as bonus odds for a particular Dota 2/CS: GO match or increased odds if you bet on events from specific tournaments.

Always check out the promo section of each operator if you want to know more.