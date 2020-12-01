‘Ain’t gonna be no rematch’ – Teofimo Lopez rules out Loma II, eyes 140

Mikey Williams

Lightweight king Teofimo Lopez has big plans for the future, but they don’t include facing Vasyl Lomachenko for a second time.

Lopez defeated the formidable Ukrainian against the odds in October to unify the division with all four major titles.

Speaking on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, Lopez outlined his next move, what the win proved, and dismissed a rematch.

The undefeated world ruler also revealed when he’s moving up in weight class and when we can expect him back in the ring.

Beginning with proving the critics wrong, Lopez told Custer: “What I proved to everyone is I am the best, we talk a lot, but we back it up.

“I showed everyone that night I am the truth, I am the takeover, and we did a lot. I think we broke a barrier there that was there for the longest for the new generation.”

On a potential rematch with Lomachenko, he added: “No need because we could do it a hundred times, and Teofimo comes out victorious a hundred times.

“He (Lomachenko) needs to go back to where he’s more comfortable and where he’s more fit. I think 130 would be his best suit for the rest of his career.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ at 140

As Lomachenko contemplates a move down in weight, Lopez will soon be heading in the opposite direction.

If those other big names cannot be secured at 135, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Gervonta Davis – to name three, Lopez will go sooner rather than later.

“Six months to a year, I see myself, and if not, that’s why I’m still trying to stay as active as possible. I am a big 135 pounder; however, I been at this weight for seven years,” he pointed out.

“There is a high possibility I will be moving up to 140 soon.”







For now, a return is lined up for the first third of 2021.

“What we’ve been talking about is maybe March/April. That’s what it looks like,” Lopez said. “Madison Square Garden is the number one priority right there.

“That’s the number one place where we want to do it. We want to make it happen.

“Come back and have all the fans, but that’s the problem. We’re trying to shoot for is the fans, but we have to talk with the governor,” he concluded.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.