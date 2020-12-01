Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist is coming for the heavyweight champions

@tonyyoka

There will soon be a new face joining those at the top of the heavyweight boxing pyramid as Frenchman Tony Yoka continues his ominous rise.

Yoka, 28, made it to 9-0 last weekend and is fast becoming the most talked-about heavyweight contender on the planet.

As rival Joe Joyce claimed the European title, the man he beat controversially in 2016 at the Rio Games, Yoka had already defeated Christian Hammer the day before.

He wasted no time pressuring Joyce for his shot at the blue belt after ‘The Juggernaut’ dispatched of countryman Daniel Dubois.

“Okay, Joe Joyce, let’s make the Olympic rematch now. I know you want it. And I know everybody wants it,” pointed out Yoka.

There’s no doubt that big interest lies in the pair getting it on again. But maybe at the European level is not the right time.

Yoka vs. Joyce II could be a huge world title fight in the future.

Okkkkkk @JoeJoyceBoxing lets make the olympic rematch now. I know you want it. And I know everybody want it. 👀 — Tony YOKA (@TonyYoka) November 28, 2020

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

For now, the Olympic champion had his second fight this 2020. It took place last Friday in Nantes, France, when he outboxed the tough German Hammer.

Yoka was coming from knocking out Johan Duhaupas in just one round last September. His encounter with Hammer went the whole distance. Yoka dominated most of the rounds.

This is the second fight in his nine bouts as a professional that went the entire distance, providing him with a valuable learning curve.

Despite suffering an injury during the contest, Yoka will be good to go in the early stages of 2021.

The likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will certainly have to look out for Yoka by the end of next year.







CLEAN BOXING

In other WBC news, the organization is proud to report that the Clean Boxing Program continues its worldwide activity with VADA’s outstanding administration under the leadership of Dr. Margaret Goodman.

During November, many out of competition, random tests were performed worldwide on men and women fighters.

A collection of samples took place in UK, USA, Spain, Bulgaria, and Russia.

The WBC continues to work with VADA on various topics to enhance the program to provide education to trainers and fighters through awareness programs.

All WBC champions and Top 15 rated fighters must enroll in the CBP and must update their whereabouts at all times.

For women’s boxing: All WBC champions and top 5 rated fighters must enroll in the CBP and must update their whereabouts at all times.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.