Meet the new WBC Champ who saved the Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record

A historical event took place a few days ago as Floyd Mayweather regained the undefeated streak record from the now-former WBC champion Wanheng Menayothin.

After enjoying a six-year reign of being the absolute champion of the World Boxing Council strawweight division, Menayothin lost to Panya Pradabsri.

At the time of the fight, Wanheng held the most victories in a row at 54-0. A mark Floyd Mayweather previously held until 2018 with 50.

Going toe-to-toe with Pradabsri just months after securing the record forever through retirement, Wanheng did the unfathomable – he lost.

Described by the WBC as ‘an authentic and fabulous battle of Thai warriors,’ the fight had great moments. However, it was Panya who achieved better scores in the match-up – but only just.

He did this by taking the early rounds and making them his own. Menayothin responded and managed to close the gap, but it was Pradabsri who got the best of it after twelve.

Pradabsri took the victory and the championship by unanimous decision with scores of 115-113 on all three judges’ scorecards.

At the end of the fight, Wanheng, an already respected champion, approached the WBC representatives to thank them for a tremendous six-year relationship.

With a possible retirement on the horizon, Wanheng ‘shone brightly and as a tremendous force in the division – said the WBC. Who added that ‘he was an extraordinary champion in an outside of the ring.’

The WBC then congratulated their new champion Panya Pradabsri and acknowledged the long and distinguished reign of the great Wanheng Menayothin.

The card by Diamond Boxing promotion in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, was a success.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 50

Mayweather can now sit back and once again enjoy the best boxing record in his retirement of any other, having overtaken Rocky Marciano’s fabulous 49-0 mark in 2017.

A win over Conor McGregor was sanctioned as a bonafide boxing bout by the Nevada State Atheltic Commission despite gripes to the contrary.







At 50-0, it seems Floyd Mayweather’s destiny to have the record despite Wanheng attempting to step away.

Some even speculated as to whether Mayweather had some involvement in Wanheng extending his career. Accusations that a wholly unfounded.

Wanheng signed with Golden Boy Promotions. Then the pandemic hit, and it proved impossible to work in a scheduled United States debut.

Deserving his place at the top, Mayweather is once again out on his own.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.