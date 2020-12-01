Oscar De La Hoya unsure how Canelo followed Deontay Wilder in leaving

Stephanie Trapp

Oscar De La Hoya is beginning to amass a history of fighters being built up to world level before moving on to pastures new – just like Deontay Wilder.

The latest to do such a thing is pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez. Mexico’s finest becomes the fourth big name in recent years to exit Golden Boy Promotions.

As De La Hoya said himself, Canelo and Wilder were taken to the sport’s summit before finding a way to move on.

Canelo managed to execute his release from Golden Boy and follows Wilder, along with a host of others, out the company’s door.

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder went when Al Haymon branched out on his own with Premier Boxing Champions taking his considerable stable with him.

Danny Garcia, the Charlo Brothers, Adrien Broner, and many others were then off De La Hoya’s books.

Many believe Ryan Garcia, the next Golden Boy star, will be the next to leave and join Canelo Promotions.

🎙️Could outside influences have affected the relationship between Canelo Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions? @OscarDeLaHoya gives his take to @BoxingwithAk and @TheBoxingBully. 🔊@DAZNBoxing ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SI69xoX4hM — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) November 28, 2020

Discussing how Canelo slipped through his fingers despite being the number one name in boxing, De La Hoya recently spoke to Sirius XM.

He said: “I cannot figure out exactly what we did wrong as a promotional company when it comes to Canelo.

“Everything we do at Golden Boy is by the book, and our track record speaks for itself.

“Other than Top Rank, the only other promoter who can put on the biggest events is Golden Boy.

“I still don’t know what we did wrong in terms of Canelo.

“We got Canelo to where he is now just we did for Deontay Wilder, Danny Garcia, Adrien Broner, and others.

“All I can do at this point is wish Canelo the best. I have to move on at this point and focus on building other champions.”







CANELO SNAKES

Asked on The Ak and Barak Show whether there may have been outside influences in the Canelo decision, De La Hoya concluded: “Were there snakes in the grass who influenced Canelo? Hard to rule that out.

“There are people who whisper in general. It’s hard to know who specifically is getting in the ears of Canelo and other fighters.

“All we can do is promote the best we can for our fighters.”

