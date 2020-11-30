Opinion: YouTuber eclipses Mike Tyson comeback, boxing has had enough

Joe Scarnici / Triller

The internet is currently awash with the fallout of Mike Tyson making a comeback from fifteen years out of the ring. But sadly, the talk is not about Mike.

A YouTube vlogger participating on the undercard in one of the worst examples of boxing fraud in the sport’s history is taking the shine from Tyson.

The social media ‘influencer’ knocked out a basketball player bereft of knowledge of how to defend himself and has since polarized the boxing fraternity.

Those under thirty believe he ‘offers a new audience to the sport.’ However, real fans who know our dear sport are aware we could survive without those oblivious millennials.

Here’s an idea, why doesn’t a promoter begin a YouTube Boxing organization and let those pretenders fight each other there? If it’s such a money-maker, surely that should be the next phase?

But if you are coming into our sport and taking up spots on undercards that real boxers would cherish and have worked far harder for, then you should be fighting fellow professionals.

Please don’t come into our situation, proclaim yourself to be a real fighter, and call out people you have no intention of ever sharing the ring with.

You wouldn’t survive five minutes in the ring with any boxer at a decent level. Fitness and followers on social media are no right of passage for anyone.

PLAYING BOXING

Boxing has had enough of you. They want you gone. So please take the hint and stop tarnishing what we have built for over one hundred years.

Pugilism is sacred. It’s not something you can pick up when you feel like, become a professional in, and then not fight anyone near the level required.

That’s called ‘playing boxing,’ son. If you want to do that, then do it on your own time.

But if you truly want to play with the big boys you need to grow some balls and fight someone with boxing talent.







MIKE TYSON COMEBACK

Mike Tyson made his triumphant return to the ring on Saturday night. All we have to take away from it is you.

I think I speak for most sound-minded members of the boxing community when I say ‘you’re not welcome here anymore.’

Promoters are also to blame for a big portion of this, and I plead to them to not think of the money or Pay Per View buyers and stop making a mockery of our sport.

If you do, you’re just as bad as them.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay