Teenage Thai phenom Sangarthit, 16, moves to 10-0 with fifth knockout

Sangarthit Looksaikongdin, also known as Phoobadin Yoohanngoh, pushed his record to 10-0 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The teenage super lightweight sensation defeated previously undefeated Atchariya Wirojanasunobol in fine style.

In the process, Sangarthit retains the WBA Asian title with a stoppage of Atchariya.

Still only 16, he will be 17 in January. Sangarthit showed real maturity here as he boxed conservatively early and then crushed Atchariya.

The challenger had the longer reach and used that to put Sangarthit on the back foot and showed good hand speed testing Sangarthit’s chin with some quick rights.

The champion boxed cleverly on the retreat, firing quick, accurate counters that had the effect of slowing the challenger.

Sangarthit Looksaikongdin

Sangarthit showed some classy defensive skills in the fifth before coming forward, taking the fight to Atchariya.

At the start of the sixth, Sangarthit ducked under a couple of punches from Atchariya then came up an over with a right to the side of the head that sent Atchariya sprawling on the canvas.

Sangarthit turned tiger and had Atchariya stumbling around the ring before putting him down with a right.

Another right brought the third knockdown, with the referee immediately waiving the end to the fight—fifth inside the distance for Sangarthit and the first defense of his title.

He turned pro at 14 and shows tremendous potential. Atchariya was considered a prospect a couple of years back, and he had met better opposition but had no answer when Sangarthit cut loose.

Elsewhere in Tokyo, Japan, featherweight Musashi Mori won via TKO11 against Tsuyoshi Tameda.

Japanese prospect Mori overcomes a slow start to get a late stoppage of Tameda. Tameda made the early running. He set a fast pace with a high work rate and plenty of pressure.

He was in front of two cards after the first four rounds but had used up plenty of energy. In the fourth southpaw, Mori began to come forward more and connect with straight lefts and uppercuts.

Tameda bounced back to have a good eighth and the fight was in the balance with the judges all disagreeing with each other at 76-76, 78-74 for Tameda which looked too generous, and 77-75 for Mori.

From the ninth, Mori dominated the action, and a straight left opened a cut over the right eye of Tameda, who survived a doctor’s inspection. Mori piled on the punishment until the referee stepped in to save Tameda in the eleventh round.

The 20-year-old cherubic-featured Mori was making the third defense of the WBO Asia Pacific title, and in the WBO world, where sanctioning fees count more than the quality of the opposition, he is No 4 in their ratings.

He made a remarkable recovery from when he was 13, and a car ran into the back of him. It left him with a broken hip and two broken legs.

He recovered so quickly that he was the Japanese Under 15 champion in 2011 and 2014 and turned pro At 17. He was All Japan Rookie King, an annual tournament for Japanese fighters in their first year as pros.

Tameda suffers his fourth inside the distance defeat. But he gave Mori a tough test.