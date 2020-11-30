Fighting Pride: ‘The Manny Pacquiao Saga’ mobile game coming in 2021

WBN Fighter of the Year for 2019, Senator Manny Pacquiao is releasing an exciting new mobile game in 2021, WBN can reveal.

Fans will follow the Pacquiao dream from humble beginnings in the Philippines to being the most praised boxer on the planet.

Pacquiao sold out arenas worldwide and was a headliner in the boxing capital of Las Vegas many, many times.

Still fighting today, the ‘Pacman’ holds the WBA welterweight title after claiming championships in eight weight divisions.

FIGHTING PRIDE

The wait will soon be over. Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga will feature the story of our Pambansang Kamao in a new mobile game.

The worldwide launch will happen in early 2021. This beat-‘em-up mobile game will trace the boxing legend’s life from the trials in his childhood to his triumphs on the world stage.

“I am excited to share my life story through the mobile game Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga. I hope that my story will inspire future generations,” said Senator Manny Pacquiao, boxing legend.

FREE-TO-DOWNLOAD PACQUIAO MOBILE GAME

Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga is a free-to-download mobile game. It will be initially released with four chapters, starting in General Santos to Pacquiao’s early professional boxing career.

OMG will release additional chapters as soon as the game updates.







FIRST Philippine-made VIDEO GAME

Sports and gaming company OMG Inc develops Fighting Pride: Manny Pacquiao Saga. The company holds exclusive global rights for Manny Pacquiao’s life story on the mobile format.

Founded by sports personality and boxing analyst Mike Ochosa, OMG based the game on extensive interviews with Manny Pacquiao and his team.

The development of Fighting Pride comes in partnership with Ranida Studios. It will be the first Filipino-made Pacquiao video game.

Look out for official release dates coming on World Boxing News soon.

