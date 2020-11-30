Jazza Dickens looking forward to benefits of Golden Contract victory

Jazza Dickens knows that the rewards on offer in the Golden Contract final can change his life – ahead of his long-awaited battle with Ryan Walsh on Wednesday.

Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) defends his WBO European featherweight title against Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The fight is highly-anticipated within boxing, with the bookies are struggling to split the two fighters, and Dickens is excited about the prospect of what can come with a victory over Walsh.

Dickens said: “A win here leads to happiness, health and wealth. My mindset has changed a lot. I’m grateful to god for this opportunity and I thank him for giving me the strength to fight.

“I can’t wait for this fight, and it’s been a long time coming after it was pushed back in September. Me and Ryan both want the fight more than anyone and we took a blow on that day when it was called off.

“We spoke briefly over the phone about it, as we both shared a common loss, but now it is finally here and I’ll take this opportunity.”

Elsewhere on the show, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the #GoldenContract light-heavyweight final, Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, and Hassan Azim makes his debut too.