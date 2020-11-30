Harlem Eubank not looking beyond Daniel Egbunike challenge

Harlem Eubank is relishing the chance to once again show how much he has developed within the sport when he goes up against Daniel Egbunike on Wednesday’s massive Golden Contract event.

A superb clash of unbeaten fighters takes place as Eubank (10-0, 3 KOs) faces Egbunike (6-0, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

After training alongside the likes of Michael Conlan and Josh Kelly, Eubank is seen as one of the most improved fighters in the UK, and he’s planning to show his latest improvements this week.

Eubank said: “I’m focused on this fight and I’m not looking beyond Egbunike, but it’s all about further progressing in the artform and continuing to develop my skills at a higher level.

“We’ve all been pushing each other hard at the gym at a high intensity. We have some big fights lined up in the gym and training next to the people in there is great.

“Egbunike has been out of the ring for a while, but I don’t think that time away will be a disadvantage. He will have prepared hard and will be as excited for this fight as I am.

“I’ve gone through a fight week behind closed doors already so that is great experience, and knowing the surroundings is always good for preparation.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s bill, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the #GoldenContract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks squares off with Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Adam Azim makes his professional debut against Ed Harrison, Fearghus Quinn meets Scott James, James McGivern faces Jordan Ellison, and Hassan Azim enters the paid ranks too.