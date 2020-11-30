Fight Game Advisors snap up female talent in Stephanie Chavez

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has entered into an exclusive managerial contract with top female prospect Stephanie Chavez, (3-1-0), of Orange, CA, it was announced today.

The 19-year-old Chavez, competing in the 115lb. division made her professional debut earlier this year and looks ahead to a very busy future following the signing.

“Working with Peter and his Team provides me with exactly the structure needed for success,” said the 5’4” Chavez. “Along with my trainer EJ Llamido they’ll sort out my fights and my training schedule and my job will be to continue to learn and get better with each camp and fight.”

Said Peter Kahn, “I am looking forward to working with Stephanie. She is a very intelligent athlete in that she has shown her ability to dissect each training technique through repetition and utilize it for her own unique style.”

“Stephanie is a work in progress, extremely coachable and has a knack to adapt. At just 19 years old, although having a limited amateur career, what she lacks in experience she has in potential. Successful amateur careers can be an illusion. Stephanie’s a fighter and will continue to improve.”

Born in Chicago, IL before moving to Southern California at a young age, Chavez was a standout volleyball player at Villa Park High School near her hometown. She took up boxing in the summer of 2018 and was immediately drawn to it.

“I love boxing and I’m very committed to it. It’s a very challenging sport and takes great discipline which I appreciate.”

Chavez competed in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this year and has sparred frequently with world champion Seniesa Estrada.





“Competing at the Trials at such a high level really gave me a wealth of confidence. Sparring with Seniesa has taught me so much, she’s extremely talented and working with her has made me a much better fighter.”

Stated trainer EJ Llamido, “At this stage of Stephanie’s career, time is on her side, we are working hard to make her a complete fighter. Her physical, mental and spiritual are in sync. We’re putting in hours on top of hours developing her speed, power and timing. That’s what it will take for her to achieve her ultimate goal. I see her becoming a world champion in the future.”

Details about Chavez’s next fight will be announced shortly.