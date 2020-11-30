What should you bet on if you have no experience?

Betting is a fun hobby, which is why it has become trendy in the last few years. The vast majority of bettors have years of experience in it, or at least they’ve been watching sports for many years, so they have an idea of how the industry works.

Naturally, not all bettors are like that. There are many people who pick up this hobby without knowing anything about it. What’s more, some bettors don’t even watch sports, which makes things even more complicated.

If you belong to one of those groups of punters, you will have problems unless you know what to bet on. Therefore, we’ve decided to give you a few tips that you can use until you gain some experience.

Choose a sport that has many markets

One of the first things that you will notice apart from the available sports is the betting markets. Every top online bookie will try to provide as many options as possible, but usually, the more popular sports will have more things to choose from.

That’s why you should try to focus on football and tennis because these sports usually have more options than others. Naturally, there are many exceptions because some bookies focus on a particular type of sport, such as boxing. This is one of the best betting sports, which is why many bookies have exclusive rewards.

Bet on famous teams/players

After you’ve chosen a sport that has a lot of markets, the next thing you need to check is the different matches. Some bookies will try to include as many events as possible, whereas others will focus on the most popular ones.

Regardless of what you like to bet on, you should always choose the more popular upcoming events if you don’t have any betting experience. Boxing is probably one of the best examples here, so check out whether any of the big boxers are playing. Nowadays, a lot of bookmakers allow you to bet on boxing matches and even have exclusive promotions just for them.

Don’t use any of the features unless you know how they work

Every online bookie will have at least a few features, such as cash out, live-streaming, edit bet, and more. They are fantastic, and you should definitely take advantage of them, but you first need to learn how they work. Luckily, they aren’t complicated, so you will probably need just a few minutes to figure them out.

Usually, you will find additional information about them if you go to the T&C of the given bookie. Furthermore, you can ask the customer support department if you have any questions.

Don’t wager a lot of money

The last tip that we want to share with you is related to the amount of money you plan to use. If you’re new to this hobby and don’t follow any sport up close, you shouldn’t place big bets until you learn how things work.

Of course, you’re free to bet as much as you want to, as long as you’re confident in what you’re doing.