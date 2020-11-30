5 Tips for Choosing Online Casino Website

A sad gambler once confided in us a while ago, he claimed to have been gambling for over four years and has never hit the jackpot or a big win. Sadly, he once used an online casino careless with his details, thereby making him a victim of several hack attempts. He asked us to put him through – he asked for our professional advice.

In this article, we will discuss the 5-point piece of potent advice we gave to him. If it is interesting for you to know how our friend is doing now, catch the gist towards this blog’s end. So, without further delay, let’s dive right in.

Tip Number 1: Search for the Best Online Casinos Accessible in Your Country

We know that the words “Best, Top, and Most Popular” have become something every online casino today will use to describe themselves. It is not even a surprise to see a casino that was just created yesterday claiming such status too. However, there are ways to pinpoint those casinos that are actually worth the title. One way to do this is by looking for what we call a “Repeat Pattern.” Repeat pattern in the sense we are currently using simply means seeing a particular casino’s name appear on several “best online casinos” links you click on search engines.

Now when you know that the casino is popular, you have to be sure that their services are available in your country. So, when you visit the casino’s official website, a right casino will always give you a prompt whether you can use their services or not. Note that some casinos may allow people from your country to peruse their site and play games for free but never for real money.

Tip Number 2: Check for Reviews About the Casino

So, now that you have a “popular/best” casino name to work with, your next homework is to go online again and check reviews about this popular title. It is not uncommon to see feedbacks from previous users of these casinos online. Just type [casino name] + reviews and read through both negative and positive feedbacks.

Hold on a bit! You have to be careful and don’t base all your impressions about the casino on the reviews you read online. Some of the extra-positive ones are merely click-baits, while competing websites intentionally doctor some negative ones. So, here is what you should do, form up your opinion based on the ones that discuss a previous user’s experience about payment issues, quality of games, the usability of bonus offers, and the security of the site. A casino is bad for you if it has too many negative reviews, especially its payment system.

Tip Number 3: Check for Bonuses – Welcome Bonus Package

Well, if you now have some level of trust for this casino name because of its goodwill, then it is time to go deeper. Before you click on the signup button, first check the welcome package, if you do not see it already on the homepage, click the “Promotion or Bonus” section and see if there is something juicy for new users. These welcome bonuses usually come in the form of a match up % of your first set of deposits or free spins (FS) to play with on super-exciting games.

Also, peruse further to see if there are special offers for regular players such as weekend offers, Christmas deposit boosts, no deposit bonus, etc. Now, don’t get carried away by the bonuses’ bulkiness. Check the wagering requirement to see if it is something reasonable and attainable. The wagering requirement is the number of times you must bet with the bonus to enjoy its real-money value fully.

Tip Number 4: View the Game Catalogue

Now that you have your juicy bonuses in the bag, it is time to check out the casino’s games catalogue. You don’t have to look for a casino with thousands of games in their portfolio. You just have to look for one that offers games that appeal to you. In other words, games with themes you like, themes like action, cultural displays (Egyptian, Mexican, Chinese, etc.), mystery, etc. You can always opt for demos and try, for example, Zeus slot machine free.

Also, look out for games from top casino software providers such as Net Entertainment, Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Microgaming, Orlynx, Gamomat, etc. The right casino will allow you to test its games for free in the demo mode, so play and stake bets from your demo balance on slot machines, poker, roulette, baccarat, etc, without any risk. You might also want to check if the casino offers a live casino service where you can gamble directly in a real-time game-house virtually.

Tip Number 5: Safety of the Casino and Its Terms and Conditions

Safety is critical; we can say it is the most crucial factor to consider when choosing an online casino. You will be divulging sensitive details during registration like your email, contact address, banking information, full name, etc. So, you can be sure that your details are well protected from third parties and hackers. Thus, check that your casino:

Is duly licensed.

Uses the latest SSL Encryption Protocol or other cybersecurity measures.

You must not skip the T&C page; make sure you read and understand everything on the page; the conditions for bonuses, situations that lead to your account being suspended, payment time, etc.

Conclusion

About our friend, he is now doing just fine, he now has a casino he loves and trusts, he has also made a couple of impressive wins after putting our five tips to active use. But you should also know that your casino is not always the problem, you probably need to adjust some things about your gambling habits – this is a topic for another day. Stay/Play safe.