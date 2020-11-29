Michael Magnesi wins vacant IBO super featherweight title

In Fondi, Italy, Super Featherweight Michael Magnesi (18-0) won via fifth-round stoppage over Patrick Kinigamazi (32-3).

Local fighter Magnesi wins the vacant IBO title as he floors Rwandan Kinigamazi twice on the way to a fifth-round victory.

Magnesi set a fast pace in the opening round. He was walking in behind a high guard looking to get close and land with left hooks and uppercuts.

Kinigamazi was boxing on the back foot almost exclusively with his left jab but not being able to keep Magnesi out.

Magnesi stepped up his attacks in the second switching guards and getting through with hooks and uppercuts from both hands. Kinigamazi switched to southpaw and was landing some hard counters but Magnesi was either blocking or ignoring them.

Kinigamazi tried to stand and punch with Magnesi in the third but the ferocity of Magnesi’s attacks had him retreating and short straight right sent him into the ropes and down. He bounced up quickly and then stayed off the ropes and out of corners as he boxed his way to survival.

The fourth was a great round as Kinigamazi decided to stand and exchange punches with Magnesi. It was punch for punch and if Kinigamazi had more power he might have turned the fight his way but terrific body punches from Magnesi were taking their toll. Magnesi was hounding Kinigamazi in the fifth and rocked him a number of times.

Kinigamazi tried to come forward but was met with a stunning short right hook that sent him crashing to the floor. He made it to his feet but wobbled a bit and the referee waived the fight over. An impressive all-action display by 26-year-old Magnesi and the tenth inside the distance win an fifth in a row.

He is a former undefeated Italian champion was Italian Youth champion and was part of the Italia Thunder team in the WSB. He was rated No 5 by the EBU. No big names on his record but those should follow now that he has the IBO title.

First loss by KO/TKO for the 37-year-old Swiss-based Kinigamazi a former WBFederation champion who had won his last 14 fights but proved underpowered here