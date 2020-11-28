Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones UK bets outlawed / Dubois v Joyce latest odds

UK bookmakers have been ordered to stop taking bets on the forthcoming Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. heavyweight exhibition match-up.

Despite initially allowing punters to stake British pounds on the battle, regulators are no longer allowing any flutters on the encounter.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weighed in on Friday night at the Los Angeles venue for the clash amidst farcical scenes.

Confusion over the rules of the fight has not helped in the decision.

Meanwhile, boxing fans are confident that Daniel Dubois will knock out Saturday’s opponent Joe Joyce that he is now just 1/2 to do so with betting firm Sporting Index.

The pair will finally go toe-to-toe in the ring at the third time of asking this Saturday in Westminster, and ‘Dynamite’ Dubois is also just 1/4 to win the fight by any method.

The Greenwich fighter is highly tipped to reach the upper echelons of world heavyweight boxing, and another victory in this one would see him continue on an upward trajectory. Veteran Joyce is 3/1 to be the first boxer to taste victory over Dubois.

Dubois has won his last five bouts by knockout, and it was back in 2018 when he last won on points. He’s 9/2 to win by that method against Joyce, while it’s 13/5 that the fight goes the distance.

Neville Burdock, Head of Trading at Sporting Index, said: “This fight has been a long time coming, and boxing fans are heavily backing Daniel Dubois to get the job done. He’s now as short as 1/2 to knock out Saturday’s opponent Joe Joyce, and 1/4 to win the fight in general.

“Dubois hasn’t had to wait for a points win since 2018. He’s 9/2 to win by such a decision on Saturday.

Joyce will hope his experience stands him in good stead. The Londoner is 3/1 to win the fight, 13/2 to win on points, and 11/2 to land a knockout.”







Sporting Index – boxing – betting

Daniel Dubois to win 1/4 Joe Joyce to win 3/1 Draw 25/1 Daniel Dubois to win by knockout 1/2 Daniel Dubois to win on points 9/2 Joe Joyce to win by knockout 11/2 Joe Joyce to win on points 13/2

