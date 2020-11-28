Tyson Fury, John Fury and David Haye air predictions for Dubois vs Joyce

Frank Warren

Saturday night’s big British fight is almost here. As time ticks away, Tyson Fury, father John Fury, and ex-rival David Haye aired their views on Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce.

The two UK heavyweights battle it out for the British, Commonwealth, and European titles.

Fury sat on the fence. At the same time, John and Haye gave the edge to Joyce on experience alone.

TYSON FURY

I want to be there for that. I want to be the commentary man for that fight. That’s a fight I do not want to miss – both good fighters. Joe’s a big strong unit, Juggernaut, get in the way he’ll run you over.

Daniel’s big and strong and youthful, fresh. They’re both good fighters, and it’ll come down to who wants it more on the night.

They’re both capable of winning, they’re both capable of pulling victories out, and they’re both capable of knocking the other person out.

It’s a fight you don’t want to miss. Watch it live and exclusive on BT Sport.

DAVID HAYE

I can see it going both ways. I can see Dubois being able to stop Joyce if it’s an early shootout. But, if it’s not an early shootout and becomes a boxing match, I believe that works in Joe Joyce’s favor.

So I’m going to go with the man I know, the man I’ve seen take some beatings and soak it up, I’m going to go with Joe Joyce by points decision or late stoppage.







JOHN FURY

I’m a little bit worried about whether it’s too early for Daniel Dubois. Joe Joyce is a big, strong, seasoned man.

“We know he’s got a good engine, and he can hold a shot well. It’s a hard one, but for my money, it’s a bit too soon for Daniel Dubois.

AT LAST: DUBOIS vs JOYCE IS LIVE THIS SATURDAY NIGHT AT 7.30pm ON BT SPORT 1 HD