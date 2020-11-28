Lennox Lewis not happy with YouTubers moonlighting as pro boxers

Stewart Cook/Fox Sports

A day on from a YouTuber hitting the scales as a bonafide sanctioned professional boxer, former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has had his say.

Indirectly referring to the vlogger charading and clowning on the scales for what should be a serious fight, Lewis is certainly not happy at boxing commissions who agree to hand out licenses – seemingly at a promoter’s will.

The YouTuber in question has a 1-0 record and aiming for two but has never faced a real fighter in the ring. Therefore, the term ‘professional boxer’ has to be used very lightly.

Airing his opinion on the matter, Lewis – one of the best to ever do it – was as honest as ever.

“Boxers have sacrificed and worked so hard for years all over the world for the title of a pro boxer,” pointed out Lewis. “Some have died for this.

“The title of a pro boxer should not be given away so easily,” he added.

WBN is one hundred percent behind ‘The Pugilist Specialist’ in his view. We have repeatedly asked for this situation to be rectified.

I mean, unless a YouTuber is willing to fight another professional boxer, how can he be labeled as such?

Fighting other part-timers and sports personalities is merely making a mockery of the professional process.

In effect, these vloggers are ‘playing boxing.’ They’re participating in events arranged by those who should know better.

Having a certain amount of followers on any social media platform is not a right of passage to be a full-blown fighter. They shouldn't be allowed to share the same stage of those who sacrifice everything to get there.







LENNOX LEWIS TRUE VALUE

These internet presenters pick up the sport when they feel like it and when it suits a promoter to add some manufactured views to a show that may otherwise fail.

If the show is going to fail without vloggers, maybe those promoters should question why this is the case?

As a sport, we cannot rely on non-boxers for anything. It has to be earned and given in equal measure. It always has been this way – until the internet age.

Lewis knows this involvement hurts the actual value of pugilism. And not to mention that a real fighter could have taken that spot and exposure for himself.

It’s a sad situation that we hope will change soon rather than later for the sport’s short-term good.

