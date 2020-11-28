‘If Danny lands flush, Errol Spence isn’t getting up’ – says Angel Garcia

Sean Michael Ham

Danny Garcia’s father and trainer Angel has predicted a stark ending for Errol Spence Jr. when the pair meet in a welterweight title clash.

Spence puts his unified crown on the line against Garcia on December 5th in a huge Pay Per View event.

Angel says his son firmly has the capacity to knock Spence out despite his usual underdog tag.

“Danny has always been the underdog. Whether it was Amir Khan or Lucas Matthysse, it doesn’t matter. He’s only the underdog because Spence is undefeated, but that doesn’t mean anything when we get in the ring,” said Garcia.

“What really matters is that once Danny lands his shots, will Spence be able to handle it? I’m not worried about anything else that’s being said on the outside.

“If Danny throws a straight right and hits him flush, Spence isn’t getting up. Spence hasn’t really been hit yet.

“I respect every fighter, but Spence has only really fought three guys that people know. Just look at all the fighters Danny has fought. That resume matters.”

On training, he added: “We’ve had a great camp, and we can’t wait to get in the ring. There’s never been a fight that we’ve taken lightly.

“We’ve always taken everybody seriously, and of course, that’s the same for this fight. We don’t change things. We multiply, fight by fight.

“Everything has been perfect in camp. You can see how good he’s looking right now. Danny would be ready to go tomorrow if we had to.

“It’s going to be a great night for me and Danny. Not taking anything from anybody, but we’re coming to take those titles.”







ERROL SPENCE CONTROLLED

Garcia even went as far as to predict his son will take control of the fight.

“I never look at opponent’s tapes from past fights. We’re not going to learn anything from that. When I train Danny, I focus on Danny.

“All I know is how to make Danny better. We’re going to dictate the fight and be on top of Errol. We’re not going to fight like Mikey Garcia did and run all night.

“This time around, we’re not going to leave it in the judges’ hands. We chose to fight him in Dallas.

“Danny made that call. At the end of the day, Danny has to go in there and do his thing,” he concluded.

