WATCH LIVE: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. weigh-in from Los Angeles

World Boxing News provides live coverage of the hotly-anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. weigh-in live from Los Angeles.

Tyson and Jones share the ring on Saturday night in an exhibition bout of heavyweight proportions.

The legendary pugilists will take to the scales on Friday from 2 pm PT and 10 pm UK time.

The Tyson vs. Jones Jr weigh-ins will also be shown on BT Sport 1 HD and Triller.

MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR BROADCAST DETAILS

FITE, the premier global platform for sports and entertainment, acquired the exclusive US and Canadian digital rights to carry the highly anticipated Tyson vs. Jones Pay Per View event on November 28th at 9 pm ET.

Secondly, as part of the deal, FITE’s battle-tested PPV platform is powering TysonOnTriller.com, the central hub for the event.

Fans can buy the digital event via FITE.TV, any of the FITE mobile/OTT/Smart TV platforms. Or directly from the TysonOnTriller.com website.

It will feature fight news, announcements, promotional videos, and coming soon. A digital portal buys the event.

UK

BT Sport Box Office will televise the fight live in the UK.

Live coverage of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr will begin at 1 am on the evening of Saturday 28 November on BT Sport Box Office, swiftly following the huge all-British showdown between Dubois and Joyce on BT Sport 1 HD.

The first hour of the event (between 1am and 2am) will be available for all BT Sport subscribers to watch without additional charge on BT Sport 1 HD, BTSport.com and the award-winning BT Sport app.







ABOUT FITE

FITE, an international company headquartered in New York, has streamed more than 3,500 events in the last 5 years, including major PPV events from Top Rank, PBC, AEW, UFC, WWE, Impact, GoldenBoy/HBO, and Matchroom Boxing. This company, which specializes in global digital PPV live streams, will make this event available via all major OTT devices: Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, XBOX, Chromecast, PlayStation, online at FITE.tv, all iOS and Android mobile apps, Vizio SmartCast TVs and more than 7,000 Smart TV models, as well as via TysonOnTriller.com. Furthermore, the PPV fight purchase made via any of these FITE platforms will work on the others and include replays.