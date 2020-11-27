Top 5 Boxing Slots for Casino Players

As the popularity of box is constantly growing, boxing slots are becoming more and more favored by casino fans. Check out the Top-5 box- and martial arts-themed games below. If you’re looking for a decent operator offering high-quality slots, consider reviewing the list of the best Canadian casinos online.

TOP 5 Boxing Slots

Rocky

Any list of the best boxing slots begins with Rocky as this boxer is one of the most iconic characters in the history of this sport. Based on the 1976 movie starring Sylvester Stallone, the game was created by Playtech, which purchased a unique license to use the boxer’s imagery. Rocky is a classic video slot at its best, with 5 reels and 25 lines. Like the majority of Playtech’s games, Rocky is available in 2 versions: real money and complimentary ones. The machine also features several pleasant bonuses:

Knockout round. Knockout is Rocky’s unique bonus feature, which can be activated through landing a white glove symbol on reel 1 and a red glove on reel 5. It triggers a 10-round fight between Rocky Balboa and one of his iconic opponents – Ivan Drago, Apollo, or Clubber (you get to choose which one of them to fight). Cash prizes are paid out to the player for every round won by Rocky.

Rocky jackpot. Although this machine doesn’t include a progressive jackpot, it still offers a nice payout of 5x your bet for gathering the word R-O-C-K-Y over 5 reels.

Gamble feature. When you win any sum in the default game, you get a chance to activate the Gamble feature. It allows you to double up the winnings by guessing the correct card (red or black; hence, the chances are 50/50).

Free spins. Land 3 scatters on the reels to activate complimentary rounds. Depending on the number of scatters, you may obtain 15, 20, or 25 spins. And mind that all money you win during the free play is multiplied by 2.

In addition to pleasant bonuses, Rocky offers a notably high RTP – 95%. This machine is one of the best creations of Playtech; all boxing fans should definitely check Rocky out.

Boxing Slot

Gameplay Interactive isn’t the most well-known software provider in the industry, but its Boxing slot is clearly worth attention. This one-armed bandit includes 5 reels and 15 lines; its design was inspired by the boxing ring imagery, allowing players to find themselves under the limelight and see the world from the perspective of 2 fighting punchers. The bonuses are here are good; Boxing provides punters with a possibility to win a minimum of 15 complimentary rounds through landing 3 scatters across the reels. All winnings obtained during the free play are multiplied by 3. There’s also a gamble feature available; one can double up their wager or avoid taking the risk. Interestingly, the Boxing machine allows you to gamble with half of your bet. Landing 5 wilds on 1 line will provide a lucky punter with a jackpot of 10,000 coins. The slot offers plenty of room for regulating the wager amount. A minimum bet amount is just 0,01 coins, while the maximum possible wager per line is limited to 6 coins. Unfortunately, the developer isn’t specifying the RTP offered by Boxing Slot.

Mike Tyson Knockout

It’s hard to imagine a boxer more popular than Mike Tyson; he became the youngest world champion and held the title for 3 years (from 1987 to 1990). This slot was inspired by Tyson’s life and career. Developed by Inspired Gaming, the machine includes 5 reels and 20 lines stuffed with wilds (blue gloves), scatters, and bonus rounds. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t include a progressive jackpot, but there’s a generous bonus of 500x your wager. To trigger the jackpot, you’d need to land 5 images of Mike Tyson himself on one line. Besides, there’s a unique bonus round available; to activate it, one needs to use the Fortune Bet feature (it involves doubling up the wager) and land 2 scatters along with a 1, 2, or 3 Knockout icon. The game allows you to draw the number of complimentary rounds and multiplier value randomly. With an RTP of 94.70%, Mike Tyson Knockout is a great choice for all gambling and boxing fans.

Fisticuffs

Unlike the above-mentioned games, which were based on real stories or, at least, featured realistic imagery, Fisticuffs’ design strongly resembles a cartoon. It is based on a story about 2 fellow punchers from the early 20th century. The game includes 5 reels and 10 lines, which is slightly fewer than the classic 20 pay lines. Fisticuffs was developed by NetEnt, which is one of the most popular and trusted developers in the industry. The slot features an interesting bonus system: its 2 wild symbols – straight and diagonal – appear on reels 3 or 2 and 4 respectively. After landing both symbols simultaneously, you’ll see an animation with 2 fighting boxers. It’ll result in a regular wild symbol showing up. The minimum bet you can make is limited to 0,20 coins, while the maximum amount is 200 coins. Lucky players can enjoy a jackpot of 100,000 coins, which is triggered through landing 5 wilds.

Pudzianator

Promatic Group, which created the Pudzianator machine, is mostly known as a supplier of physical casino equipment for brick-n-mortar gambling houses. Promatic Games, which handles all video slots for the Group, was established in 2018, which implies that Pudzianator is one of the first machines created by the company. The game is based on the story of Mariusz Pudzianowski, a famous MMA fighter and 5-time winner of the World’s Strongest Man title. Pudzianator features 5 reels and 27 lines. Although this slot doesn’t include a progressive jackpot feature, it offers a stunning bonus granting you up to 405 complimentary rounds. The maximum one-time payout is set at 1,350%, which is quite outstanding. Besides, it provides a decent RTP of 96,12%, along with scatters and wild symbols. The slot is available on both desktops and mobiles.