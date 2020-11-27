Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. weigh-in: Smokescreens gone – a sad sight

Triller

Instagram smokescreens were removed on Friday as Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. – two aged fighters with nothing to prove – hit the scales for what can only be described as a saddening sight.

Tyson at 54 and Jones Jr. at 51 looked in decent shape, the former especially, but in no condition to participate in a paid Pay Per View event.

Social media had been in full effect to promote the fight. More on the part of Tyson. Although when push came to shove in real-life flesh, the boxing legends should not be even contemplating charging fans to see them fight.

A clear money-grab, Tyson and Jones will expect the sport’s fans to fork out $50 in the United States and £20 in the UK – plus more worldwide – when they really should have no business fighting.

Jones had a belly hanging over his loose shorts at the scaling. While Tyson – for his best efforts – looked nothing like his clearly photoshopped pre-fight photos.

Two men in their fifties are about to punch each other in the head for entertainment and investor purposes. And how it was sanctioned to take place, who knows.

As much as I love both Mike and Roy, idolizing them as a kid, this is a step too far for any boxer, past or present. If they do go hell for leather, for as long as that may last – probably thirty seconds per round – one of them could get long-term damage.

MIKE TYSON and ROY JONES JR – NO FIT STATE

They are in no fit state to fight. This contest should be reconsidered at best.

Hopefully, the conditions that Triller denied were in place beforehand remain on the table. They will almost certainly be needed.

Nobody needs to be looking for a knockout in this fight. It will be a triumph if neither ends up in the hospital.







As for the undercard, there are few highlights. One YouTuber who clearly likes to ‘play boxing’ took his opportunity to make a further mockery of the sport we love.

In a nutshell, the annoyance is pretending to be a ‘Celebrity Boxer.’ The trouble is, he’s neither a celebrity nor a boxer.

Let’s hope this is the last ever PPV featuring any ex-stars past age fifty. It’s so disheartening to see.

Watch the weigh-in if you dare HERE.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:

Mike Tyson 220

Roy Jones Jr. 210

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.