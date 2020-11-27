Floyd Mayweather record safe at 50-0 as 54-1 champ suffers shock defeat

Idris Erba

Floyd Mayweather once again holds the best record in boxing at 50-0 following a shock defeat for WBC strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin in Thailand.

Menayothin, who headed into his title defense against Panya Pradabsri at 54-0, was looking to go five wins ahead of Mayweather.

But the World Boxing Council ruler was edged out on points 115-113 x3 by the unheralded challenger.

As Pradabsri begins his reign as a world champion for the first time, Waheng will potentially regret making a u-turn on his retirement.

The Thai stepped away from boxing over the summer only to be persuaded to return in conjunction with a deal involving Golden Boy Promotions.

At the time, he said: “I am delighted that Golden Boy gives me the opportunity for my name to expand in other countries.

“I felt excited when I learned that I would fight outside my country. It will be the first time that I will fight in another country.

“Not only will I prove myself. But I will make the world know me and recognize me as the best champion in my division.“

The pandemic ultimately derailed that promise of competing in the United States. It leaves Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya waiting to promote Wanheng’s first big breakout.

Just one fight later and Wanheng has surrendered his record-breaking feat back to the former pound for pound king.

Golden Boy will now face a tough task selling Menayothin to the stateside public. That’s unless they can secure Pradabsri for a rematch.

Even then, it won’t bring back the record.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECORD

Mayweather will certainly be pleased to own, once again, an extraordinary benchmark that has bred a whole range of merchandise.

Floyd Mayweather t-shirts and caps proudly don the 50-0 logo. The American can now proudly boast one more win than the previous holder Rocky Marciano.

A win over Conor McGregor, albeit a controversial one due to the exhibition’s professional status, originally took Mayweather to the half-century in 2017.







Three years on, there are still a few fighters out there with an opportunity to beat it – a select group.

Mexcian light-heavyweight star Gilberto Ramirez currently sits at 40-0. His compatriots Jaime Munguia (36-0), Rey Vargas (34-0), and Luis Nery (31-0) are not far behind.

Welterweight Terence Crawford is now 37-0. At the same time, middleweight Jermall Charlo boasts a 31-0 C.V.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.