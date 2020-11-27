Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Weights / TV information / Running order

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce is a fight that has captured the British public’s imagination, with fans and pundits alike calling it the biggest all-British Heavyweight fight in many years.
AT LAST, Dubois vs. Joyce is finally happening. It is a fight that has captured the public imagination, and it goes down this Saturday night live on BT Sport 1 HD from 7.30 pm.
Ahead of another huge night of boxing on BT Sport, the competitors weighed-in and faced off inside the fighter bubble hotel.
Fight #1
Mitchell Barton (18st 6lb 2oz)
vs
Matt Gordon (17st 13lb 1oz)
Fight #2
Joshua Frankham (10st 9lb 2oz)
vs
Matt Hall (10st 8lb 6oz)
Fight #3
Louie Lynn (9st even)
vs
Paul Holt (9st 3lb 2oz)
Fight #4
Jack Massey (14st 5lb 6oz)
vs
Mohammad Ali Bayat (14st 4lb 7oz)
Fight #5
David Adeleye (15st 9lb 4oz)
vs
Danny Whitaker (18st 8lb 12oz)
Fight #6
Jack Catterall (10st 3lb 3oz)
vs
Abderrazak Houya (10st 1lb 10oz)
Fight #7
Hamzah Sheeraz (10st 13lb 9oz)
vs
Guido Nicolas Pitto (10st 12lb 10oz)
Fight #8
Daniel Dubois (17st 6lb 6oz)
vs
Joe Joyce (18st 6lb 14oz)
AT LAST: DUBOIS vs. JOYCE IS LIVE TOMORROW AT 7.30 pm ON BT SPORT 1 HD
UK fans will be watching exclusively live on BT Sport 1 HD on Saturday at 7.30 pm, but the fight has also caught the attention of a global audience, and Queensberry can confirm that over 100 countries will broadcast the fight this weekend.
Joining BT Sport 1 HD in taking this momentous event into people’s homes will be ESPN+ in the United States, amongst others.
For a full list of broadcast partners, please see the below:
BT SPORT 1 HD – UK and Ireland
ESPN + – USA
ESPN KNOCKOUT – Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Venezuela, Panama, Mexico
SABC – South Africa
RMC – France
FOX SPORT – Australia
MATCH TV – Russia
POLSAT – Poland
FITE – Germany, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
VIASAT – Sweden, Finland, Denmark
TSN DIRECT – Canada
S SPORT – Turkey
MTEL – Bulgaria
ADJARASPORT – Georgia
PRAGOSPORT – Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia
EUROSPORT – Spain, Portugal, India, Andorra
ONESPORT – Philippines
FLOW SPORTS – Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent, and the Grenadines, Trinidad, and Tobago, Turks and Cacos
WOWOW – Japan
CCTV5 – China
SPARK SPORT – New Zealand