Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Weights / TV information / Running order

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce is a fight that has captured the British public’s imagination, with fans and pundits alike calling it the biggest all-British Heavyweight fight in many years.

Ahead of another huge night of boxing on BT Sport, the competitors weighed-in and faced off inside the fighter bubble hotel.

WEIGHTS / RUNNING ORDER

Fight #1

Mitchell Barton (18st 6lb 2oz)

vs

Matt Gordon (17st 13lb 1oz)

Fight #2

Joshua Frankham (10st 9lb 2oz)

vs

Matt Hall (10st 8lb 6oz)

Fight #3

Louie Lynn (9st even)

vs

Paul Holt (9st 3lb 2oz)

Fight #4

Jack Massey (14st 5lb 6oz)

vs

Mohammad Ali Bayat (14st 4lb 7oz)

Fight #5

David Adeleye (15st 9lb 4oz)

vs

Danny Whitaker (18st 8lb 12oz)

Fight #6

Jack Catterall (10st 3lb 3oz)

vs

Abderrazak Houya (10st 1lb 10oz)

Fight #7

Hamzah Sheeraz (10st 13lb 9oz)

vs

Guido Nicolas Pitto (10st 12lb 10oz)

Fight #8

Daniel Dubois (17st 6lb 6oz)

vs

Joe Joyce (18st 6lb 14oz)

TV INFORMATION

AT LAST: DUBOIS vs. JOYCE IS LIVE TOMORROW AT 7.30 pm ON BT SPORT 1 HD

UK fans will be watching exclusively live on BT Sport 1 HD on Saturday at 7.30 pm, but the fight has also caught the attention of a global audience, and Queensberry can confirm that over 100 countries will broadcast the fight this weekend.

Joining BT Sport 1 HD in taking this momentous event into people’s homes will be ESPN+ in the United States, amongst others.







BROADCASTERS

For a full list of broadcast partners, please see the below:

BT SPORT 1 HD – UK and Ireland

ESPN + – USA

ESPN KNOCKOUT – Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Venezuela, Panama, Mexico

SABC – South Africa

RMC – France

FOX SPORT – Australia

MATCH TV – Russia

POLSAT – Poland

FITE – Germany, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

VIASAT – Sweden, Finland, Denmark

TSN DIRECT – Canada

S SPORT – Turkey

MTEL – Bulgaria

ADJARASPORT – Georgia

PRAGOSPORT – Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia

EUROSPORT – Spain, Portugal, India, Andorra

ONESPORT – Philippines

FLOW SPORTS – Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent, and the Grenadines, Trinidad, and Tobago, Turks and Cacos

WOWOW – Japan

CCTV5 – China

SPARK SPORT – New Zealand

