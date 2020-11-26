Mike Tyson advises Deontay Wilder not to take Tyson Fury loss personally

Mikey Williams

Mike Tyson offered Deontay Wilder some sound advice this week as the former heavyweight champion prepares for his long-awaited comeback.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has watched on as Wilder reeled off excuse after excuse for his crushing defeat to Tyson Fury last February.

Firstly, Wilder has blamed everything from spiked water to a conspiracy regarding cornerman Mark Breland. Incidents which have led to Fury wanting to walk away from a contracted trilogy.

Before his own massive collision with Roy Jones Jr., Tyson urged Wilder to reconsider his public outcry.

“I had excuses for Buster Douglas too. That’s just the process we go through. It’s going to be alright,” he told Wilder in an interview with CompuBox and Dan Cannobio.

“This is what I learned from my mentor Cus D’amato. ‘Don’t take this personally.’ That was certainly my mistake. I sometimes took it personally.

“Cus said, “if you take boxing personally, you’re going to die lonely.”

Tyson and Wilder have plenty of history themselves due to disagreements. Wilder has been critical of Tyson’s record and stated he would have KO’d him if they met in their prime.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Dependent on which side of the fence you are on, Wilder is either deluded or the victim of the worst injustice in the sport’s history. Not once but twice.

CONSPIRACY

The amount of conspiracy theory videos on social media and YouTube keeps growing and growing by the day.

Wilder’s main focal point is the gloves. An issue that has been addressed by Fury’s former cornerman Jorge Capetillo. The coach explained his view in an exclusive video for WBN.

Disgruntled fans are touting floppy gloves and now loaded ones. However, there’s been no evidence of tampering. Fury was checked by both the California and Nevada State Athletic Commissions pre-fight.

Fury was cleared unequivocally by authorities, which makes Wilder’s accusations all the more difficult for some to swallow.







DEONTAY WILDER TRILOGY

Whatever happens, Wilder’s handler Shelly Finkel still believes the third fight is salvageable despite the mud-slinging.

Furthermore, it’s hoped Fury vs. Wilder III could take place in the first quarter of 2021 in Las Vegas. That’s if the Briton can be persuaded to reverse his decision to negate.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.