Who follows Manny Pacquiao? – First six nominees set for Fighter of 2020

Voting for this year’s coveted WBN Fighter of the Year Award, last won by Manny Pacquiao, will begin on December 21st of 2020.

Due to Canelo Alvarez battling Callum Smith on December 19th, the poll opens considerably later than usual. It will run for almost a month until January 18th.

The first names on the ballot sheet can also be revealed from what’s expected to be a strong list of nominees.

Lightweight king Teofimo Lopez, two-division ruler Terence Crawford, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former pound for pound number one Roman Gonzalez, three-belt 154 belt-holder Jermell Charlo and simultaneous two-weight PPV star Gervonta Davis are all in line to claim the FOTY crown.

Fury has the chance to become a two-time winner after taking the vote for his comeback in 2018.

With several events still yet to play out, plenty more could earn their place. They include Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, and of course, Canelo vs. Smith.

At least another trio of contenders will be added, possibly four to take the tally to ten.

A few days ago, WBN published the fact that 2019 winner Manny Pacquiao received his trophy. Sent out in February, the welterweight legend faced a delay in the light of the pandemic.

Pacquiao was delighted to accept the WBN accolade, which has been claimed in the past by Gennadiy Golovkin (four times 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017), Vasyl Lomachenko (2016), and Amir Khan (2010).

Of all the yearly top boxer awards in the sport, WBN’s is the only one voted for by the fans, making it all the more special for the victor.

As well as the top FOTY Award, ten further categories will see fighting stars claim honors.

2020 winners will also be revealed on January 18, 2021.







Below is a list of all last year’s honor roll:

WBN Fighter of the Year: Manny Pacquiao (86%)

Editor’s Choice FOTY: Canelo

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Fight of the Year: Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Errol Spence Jr.

Stoppage of 2019: Deontay Wilder (vs. Ortiz II)

Trainer/s of the Year: Eddy and Chepo Reynoso

Comeback of 2019: Anthony Joshua

World title prospect of 2020: Ryan Garcia

Upset of 2019: Andy Ruiz Jr.

Stay tuned for the big announcement a few days before World Boxing News breaks for the Christmas holidays.

