Frank Warren talks up ‘most mouth-watering’ British heavyweight fight

Frank Warren

HALL OF FAME promoter Frank Warren today held the final head-to-head press conference ahead of the sensational Heavyweight showdown between unbeaten KO Kings Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce.

The unbeaten Londoners collide in an explosive 12 rounder at Church House, Westminster on Saturday (November 28) live on BT Sport, on a Queensberry Promotions bill.

‘Dynamite’ Dubois (15-0, 14 KOs) will be defending his British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver titles against Olympic silver medallist ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce (11-0, 10 KOs).

The vacant European championship is also on the line.

The clash is one of the biggest fights in Heavyweight boxing, and the winner will be in line for a world title challenge next year.

Dubois, 23, is ranked at number two by the WBO and seventh by the WBC. Joyce is highly ranked by the IBF, WBC, and WBO.

“It’s 40 years of promoting for me on December 1, and this is the most mouth-watering fight, three days before that anniversary,” said Warren.

“What makes it special? They are tremendous Heavyweights who have done everything asked so far.

“It rarely happens that they do fight at this stage of their careers, but when the fight was put out, they both wanted it and didn’t take a backward step.

“That tells you their self-belief. They believe they have the beating of each other. There is no give in either of them.

“Joe’s got tremendous amateur experience, was robbed of the Gold medal in the Olympics. He brings that to the table.

“Daniel has dedicated his life to boxing, and look at what he has done after having had just seven senior amateur fights. On the day you have all the experience and punching power of Joe, we have the young, hungry lion who wants to get out and show what he has got.

“Daniel is a tremendous puncher and capturing everyone’s imagination. It’s got the ingredients of an amazing, amazing fight.”

FRANK WARREN on DUBOIS vs. JOYCE WINNER

On where the victor and loser go with their career, Warren added: “Whatever happens the winner will become new mandatory for the WBO or fight Usyk for the vacant title if Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury.

“People talk about Daniel like he is a one-trick pony and has a big punch, but he has a great jab. It is superb. Every fight, he brings something else.

“Joe will bring the best out of him. That’s why it is a phenomenal fight.”







Airing his prediction, Warren wouldn’t give too much away.

“How do I see it? Whoever controls this fight from the beginning will be the winner. This is it — a big moment in time for both of them.

“The winner is hitting the big time. If you’re going to watch any fight this year or in the next twelve months, this is the one.”

