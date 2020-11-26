Callum Smith aiming to avenge brother’s loss to Canelo Alvarez on Dec 19

Callum Smith heads into the biggest challenge of his life against Canelo Alvarez on December 19, knowing victory will uphold the honor of his fighting family.

Smith, the youngest of four brothers – all of whom fought for world titles in their career, bids to gain revenge for Liam’s loss against Canelo in 2016.

Liam surrendered his WBO super welterweight title to the Mexican superstar when attempting a bridge too far at the AT & T Stadium.

‘Mundo’ hopes to inflict a second reverse on the record of the Cinnamon one. Not to become the second sibling to give up a belt to Canelo.

The Liverpool man has landed the huge fight he has craved. The powerful Brit will be out to cement his position as top dog at 168lbs.

After landing the WBA and Ring belts with a clinical stoppage win over fellow countryman George Groves in the seventh round of the final of the inaugural World Boxing Super Series, Smith is the number one in the division.

Smith will look to crash into the pound-for-pound rankings himself with a victory. He’s currently ranked 42 by WBN.

“I’ve wanted a big fight since becoming World champion. So I’m so pleased that during these challenging times, we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division,” said Smith. “I truly believe I beat him. I will prove that 168lbs is my division.”

CANELO ALVAREZ vs CALLUM SMITH

The 30-year-old has defended the titles twice since, stopping Hassan N’Dam in New York in June 2019 and then outpointing John Ryder in his Liverpool hometown in highly-controversial circumstances five months later.

Many believe Smith lost the contest without any doubt.







Ryder was rumored to be considered by Canelo as their number one pick due to his clash with Smith. ‘The Gorilla’ will be keeping a close eye on proceedings.

A fight against the winner (or Smith if he loses) in 2021 is not outside the realm of possibility.

For now, it’s Smith’s moment to prove his credentials at the very top of the sport. He begins a huge underdog to cause the upset, though.

