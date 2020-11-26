Another title fight added to Shakan Pitters vs Craig Richards bill on Dec 18

Promoter Mick Hennessy is delighted to add a further Championship title fight to his show on Friday 18th December headlined by the big British title clash between Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards, exclusively live on Channel 5.

The Vacant Midlands Area Middleweight Title is up for grabs and will be hotly contested by two undefeated fighters: Coventry’s River Wilson Bent (7-0-0, 3 KO’s) and Burntwood’s Troy Coleman (6-0-0), who are almost identically matched.

Bent v Coleman features as joint-chief support alongside the Southern Area Super-Flyweight Championship between Sammy Cantwell and Ricky Little to mouthwatering British Light-Heavyweight title clash between Pitters and Richards.

The fast-rising and popular Bent has registered seven wins since turning professional in November 2018 and will come into the fight the heavier puncher, stopping nearly half of his opponents early. The 26 year old has racked up 26 rounds of action – one more than Coleman – and his last fight was a fifth round stoppage of Alistair Warren in February.

Bent said, “I can’t wait for this fight and challenging for my first title. It’s a great fight that is really getting my juices flowing. I’ve got the superior punch power and I don’t believe that this will be going the distance. I want to win this title first before I move up the ladder towards bigger things.”

At 6’ 2”, Coleman, a former kick-boxer, is the same height as Bent. The 25-year-old has won all six of his fights on points since his pro debut in September 2018. He last fought in December 2019 with a points win over Sam Omidi.

Coleman said, “We’re both unbeaten, but his ‘0’ is going to go. There’s very little separating us on paper but if he’s thinks just because he can punch he’s going to walk through me, he’d better be prepared. I want this title more than him.”







Midlands fight figure Jon Pegg, Hennessy Sports Matchmaker, is excited with the fight, he said, “It’s a real quality match up between two young and unbeaten fighters with pride on the line in this West Midlands derby. It’s as close to a fifty-fifty fight as you can get in terms records, weight, height, rounds and age. They’re both willing to put their unbeaten records on the line during this pandemic and that will make for a really exciting fight.”

