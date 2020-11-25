Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. to go face-to-face this Friday

Legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will go eyeball-to-eyeball this Friday night ahead of their massive heavyweight battle on Saturday night.

Viral entertainment platform Triller announced an iconic, in-person and COVID-19 regulated, never-before-seen weigh-in and face-off, bringing Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. face to face for the first time.

Hosted by Barry Eget, the weigh-in will start at 5PM ET on November 27th and will be available globally including on www.TysonOnTriller.com.

“Just when you think this event couldn’t get any better, it does. Fans are in for a one-of-a-kind weigh-in next Friday, and it will be nothing less than iconic.

“Triller has truly poured its heart and soul into creating an experience that matches this legendary moment,” says Bobby Sarnevesht, Triller’s Executive Chair.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlines the four-hour live event that will air globally on November 28th at 8pm ET, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00 pm ET.

The event can be ordered on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and is also available on PPV streaming at www.tysonontriller.com. The event is $49.99.

The PPV fight card includes Tyson vs. Jones Jr., A YouTuber vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter with memorable, multi-song performances from Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and Ne-Yo.

Commentators include a unique lineup of industry megastars including undefeated UFC Middleweight Champion and one of MMA’s Pound-for-Pound best, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya as well as Hall of Famer and Olympic Champion Sugar, Ray Leonard.

The musical acts lineup will no longer include a performance from rapper, singer, and songwriter, DaBaby. “DaBaby unfortunately has to pull out from the performance due to ongoing family obligations. He is appreciative of the Triller team for their support and understanding. The Triller team wishes him the best during this current situation and looks forward to working with him in the future,” says Ryan Kavanaugh, fight producer and Triller co-owner.

It is the first live sporting event produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that gives audiences the opportunity to see their favorite sports legends in action. Producers include: Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Jimmy Burchfield Jr., Ryan Kavanaugh, Bobby Sarnevesht, and Nakisa Bidarian.