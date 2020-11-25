Oscar De La Hoya sensationally targets GGG fight in first quarter of 2021

WBC

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has sensationally revealed his plans to fight Gennadiy Golovin in the first quarter of 2021.

The 47-year-old is making a comeback to the ring next year and wants to take on the middleweight puncher nine years his junior.

Golovkin recently announced his return to action in December. Following that mandatory defense, De La Hoya hopes to open discussions.

The Olympic gold medalist and ten-time world champion explained his decision to make a comeback when speaking to Sirius XM’s Ak and Barak Show this week.

Here are snippets of what De La Hoya discussed.

“I’ll have a final decision when it comes to my comeback shortly. I’ll be fighting in the first quarter of 2021. Opponent to be named soon.

“I’m open to fighting GGG!

“I’m inspired by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. when it comes to staying in shape, being healthy, and fighting again,” said De La Hoya.

Targetting someone in the ilk of GGG shows the intentions of De La Hoya despite his advancing years.

Taking a leaf out of Mike Tyson’s book, De La Hoya brushes off the cobwebs dating back over a decade.

Whether it’s a good idea remains to be seen. We will learn more of this when Tyson facing Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night.

But calling out Golovkin doesn’t seem either a viable move or one that could even transpire. It may simply be De La Hoya’s way of gaining some relevance for his return.

It’s far more likely that an old legend around the same era will ultimately be in the opposite corner when Oscar De La Hoya does don the gloves again.

What makes De La Hoya's intentions all the more interesting is the fact that former star Canelo is also aiming to fight GGG again in 2021.







