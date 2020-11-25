Gennadiy Golovkin returns, eyes record 21st world title defense on Dec 18

Gennadiy Golovkin returns from over a year out of the ring on December 18 with what could be a mandatory title defense live on DAZN.

The Big Drama Show is back! As ‘GGG,’ boxing’s most dominant middleweight of his era, returns to the ring looking to make even more history.

Golovkin attempts to make a division-record 21st successful defense of his World Middleweight titles.

The Kazakh (40-1-1, 35 KOs) has won a world championship belt every year since 2010. He will be making a title defense against undefeated top-rated contender Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) from Bialystok, Poland, Friday, Dec. 18.

GGG will fight behind closed doors at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

The Golovkin-Szeremeta IBF/IBO Middleweight World Championship fight, and its action-packed undercard bouts, will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries and territories.

“This is not just any fight. It is a fight with great meaning.

“I always have the greatest respect for all of my opponents. I have really missed boxing, and I wanted to fight this year.

“The goal — fighting for a record twenty-first successful world title defense,” Golovkin said.

See you soon. Going for my goal – a record 21st World title defense 💥 pic.twitter.com/BXmP9SFZv6 — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) November 24, 2020

“I want this title for Poland and my family. GGG is a great champion, one of the best in history. But it is time for a replacement.

“Thank you for the great chance. I must take my opportunity to be the first world middleweight champion from Poland,” Szeremeta said.

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN HISTORY

“GGG is looking to make history this December on DAZN in front of a worldwide audience,” said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski. “We look forward to launching our Global platform with an action-packed opening month featuring boxing’s biggest stars.”







“This is a historic moment for one of the best fighters of our generation. GGG has been providing explosive entertainment for many years now.

“We can expect a war on December 18 against Szeremeta. The Pole is the unbeaten mandatory challenger. I know the team really fancy their chances of an upset during these crazy times.

“As we have seen through Golovkin’s career — don’t blink and certainly don’t miss it,” said Eddie Hearn, managing director, Matchroom Sport.

The Golovkin-Szeremeta World Middleweight Championship event is brought to you by GGG promotions, in association with Matchroom Boxing and Warriors Boxing.