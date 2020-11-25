Eduardo Ramirez discusses Julio Ceja clash on Spence vs Garcia bill

Featherweight contender Eduardo Ramirez expects a classic Mexico vs. Mexico war when he takes on former champion Julio Ceja in a WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator that kicks off FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View action Saturday, December 5 in an event headlined by Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“This is a Civil War between two real Mexican fighters,” said Ramirez. “When two real Mexican fighters collide, there is more than just a victory on the line. It’s also a matter of pride. That’s why I’m training harder than ever before to put on a great performance.”

Ramirez most recently knocked out then unbeaten Leduan Barthelemy last November and has continued his increased emphasis on punch power in this training camp with his head coaches Manuel and Pedro Montiel in Tucson, Arizona.

“I’ve been working on my punching power before all of my recent fights and I’ve really discovered how to take advantage of that extra power in the fight,” said Ramirez. “Everything in training camp has been going smoothly and I feel myself getting better with each camp. I have great facilities to work at in Tucson and I can’t wait to show everyone the best Eduardo Ramirez on December 5.”

In Ceja, Ramirez will be up against another strong opponent who has been through numerous tough fights, similar to Ramirez. A former world champion at 118 pounds who also faced Brandon Figueroa and Guillermo Rigondeaux at super bantamweight, Ceja makes his featherweight debut on December 5. Ramirez expects Ceja to continue to show his come forward style in this new weight class.

“Ceja is an excellent fighter who loves to fight aggressively just like I do,” said Ramirez. “He has a lot of power, so this is definitely going to be a war while it lasts. The fans are going to love this fight. We’ve trained hard to make sure we steal the show.”

With a win in the featherweight title eliminator, Ramirez has his eyes set squarely on ending the long run of WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Russell Jr.

“After this fight, I want to fight for the WBC Championship,” said Ramirez. “Russell has frozen the title and never faced a challenge as difficult as the one I present. I don’t even think of him as the real champion. My plan is to get rid of him after I beat Julio Ceja.”