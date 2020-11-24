How to watch the upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the world of boxing is preparing for the most exciting match of the decade. Boxing legends Roy Jones Jr. and Iron Mike Tyson are about to make their big comeback to the ring, and everyone is losing their minds over it.

Both fighters are legends in boxing, and their achievements will echo through eternity. These living legends and monuments of strength and persistence put the gloves back on for the last time and one last stand.

If boxing means anything in your life, you wouldn’t want to miss a second of the most brilliant action that will take place in the ring. If you’re wondering how to get a Tyson vs. Jones live stream, our guide can help. We’ll do you one better – we’ll toss in how to watch the match online from anywhere, PPV price, time, and the match date.

The Fighters

We’re sure that both fighters don’t need any introduction, but we’ll share some undeniable facts anyway. Mike Tyson is known worldwide, not just for his boxing success, but his nickname – the Baddest Man on the Planet.

At least that was his nickname back in the ’80s, during his heyday. With 58 matches total and 44 knockouts, Iron Mike was famed for his ferociousness, explosive movement, and knockout power. At the age of 20, he became the youngest-ever world heavyweight champion. Mike hasn’t returned to the ring for 15 years. Even though he’s 54 now, he’s still ready to throw some punches. Recently, Mike Tyson revealed the results of his preparation before getting back into the ring. With his intimidating his opponent, we are sure to expect Iron Mike to push his fighting shape to the limit.

In the other corner, we have the mighty Roy Jones Jr. Now 51, who is widely acknowledged as the best all-around boxer of his generation. Trust us when we say that we’re in for the most exciting times.

Tyson vs. Jones Fight Time and Date

On Saturday, November 28, the match occurs at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Here are the expected ring walks for the main event:

Tyson vs. Jones time (US and Canada): 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT / 10 pm CT

Tyson vs. Jones time (UK): 3 am GMT

Tyson vs. Jones time (mainland Europe): 4 am CET

Tyson vs. Jones time (Australia): 3 pm AEDT

PPV Details and Price

The match will be an exclusive pay-per-view event around the globe. We will share some details on how much it costs to watch the match in several countries where boxing is widely popular.

From the current state of things, it’s cheapest to watch the match in the UK. Here are the current prices for the match:

US price: $49.90

Canada price: $49.99

UK price: £19.95

Australia price: $59.95

Tyson vs. Jones Full Card

We suggest you get the full card for the main event for some extra excitement as it comes with additional features. The full card allows you to watch the match, but it also features an interesting undercard with face-offs between Viddal Riley and MMA fighter Rashad Coulter, as well as a YouTuber and former New York Knicks NBA guard Nate Robinson.

Even though the main support fight is slightly more conventional, you will get a chance to witness the super-middleweight pairing between Blake McKernan and former champion Badou Jack.

Here’s what the main card gets you:

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

A YouTuber vs. Nate Robinson: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan: 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright: 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez: 8 rounds at featherweight

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones: 8 rounds at heavyweight

How to Watch Tyson vs. Jones from Anywhere

If you need access to the live stream of the main event on Saturday, you have a couple of options to watch the match online. If you’re out of your country and have problems with geo-restrictions that block the usual coverage, the best way to bypass the restriction is to use a VPN.

With that in mind, VPN helps you virtually relocate to another location that lets you access the coverage. A virtual private network is the best solution to mask your IP address, preventing the web from learning details on your geo-location. On top of that, a VPN also encrypts your connection and keeps you safe while you browse the internet.