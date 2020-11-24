‘Iron’ Mike Tyson dismissive of new WBC ‘bridgerweight’ division

@miketyson

‘ The Baddest Man on the Planet’ – Mike Tyson has spoken out on the new super cruiserweight division unveiled by the World Boxing Council.

Tyson aired his views on the new weight class introduced for smaller heavyweight fighters between 200 and 224 pounds.

The 54-year-old, who fought his career between 213 and 233 pounds from 1985 and 2005, was a light world champion.

But speaking to Dan Cannobio of CompuBox TV, Tyson said he wouldn’t be interested in moving down to a lower weight.

Also, organizations should only class boxers over 200 pounds in the top division.

“The size of the man shouldn’t matter. If he’s over 200 pounds, he’s a heavyweight,” Tyson told Cannobio. “That’s what makes heavyweight fighting better than all the other weights.

“A little heavyweight can beat a giant. It’s all about your fighting spirit, not how much you weigh,” he added.

The fact that no other major sanctioning bodies have followed suit tells the story in this case. However, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is unmoved.

Two contenders who make their application to compete successfully will soon be put forward for the vacant title.

Deontay Wilder, the current smallest of the most significant heavyweight names, has already ruled himself out.

“If it’s specifically designed for me and to be the face of it, I decline,” he pointed out to Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

“My career is to be a heavyweight. That’s what I got in it for, and that’s what I’m going to end with, and guys always outweigh me.

“In my last fight, I was 231, so as far as putting on weight, that’s not a difficult part of me.

“My power makes up for all that. I have too much power for a weight class that low. I should be exempt from that.”

Previously, Wilder was linked to facing Oleskandr Usyk for the strap. Usyk, too is happy to wait for his mandated shot at Anthony Joshua.

Despite the top name blows, there surely won’t be any takers shortage once the WBC gets the ball rolling.

Furthermore, ratings for the ‘bridgerweight’ division are due out next month.







MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR.

As for Tyson, the youngest ever man to win the most lucrative crown in sport is making a comeback this weekend.

‘Iron’ Mike faces Roy Jones Jr. at the age of 54 in a Pay Per View to be beamed worldwide.

