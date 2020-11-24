Michael Dutchover tops final Thompson Boxing show of 2020

Thompson Boxing Promotions returns on Sunday, December 20, 2020, with their final 3.2.1. Boxing event of the year showcasing three action-packed fights.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube

pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Thompson Boxing’s lightweight Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs), of Midland, TX, who is co-promoted with Banner Promotions, will return to the ring against Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs), of Monterey, Mexico, in an eight-round main event.

“My last opponent suffered a bad accident, so I was unable to fight,” said Dutchover of his thwarted effort in early November to secure an opponent for that event. “I am now very focused and working hard in the gym with my coach Danny Zamora and my stablemate, Ruben Torres and I am ready to finish 2020 with a bang.”

Rodriguez, who has been in the ring with the likes of WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs), Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs), Antonio Orozco (28-2, 17 KOs), Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-2-1, 12 KOs), Jose Pedraza (28-3, 13 KOs), and Sharif Bogere (32-2, 20 KOs), will be the most experienced fighter Dutchover has ever faced.

In the 8-round co-feature, two of Thompson Boxing’s own will face off as Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO), of Pacoima, CA, takes on Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs), of Santa Ana, CA will battle each other inside the right testing the waters of the super flyweight division.

“I am working hard in the gym with my coach Manny Robles and ready for a fight that will hopefully get me a world ranking,” said Sanchez. “I am focused and ready to show the world, why I am one of the top prospects in all of boxing.”

“This is a great fight for the fans with two L.A. fighters facing each other,” said Hernandez. “I view this as a world title fight, and I am going to be in the best shape of my career, Sanchez better be ready.”

Middleweight Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KO), of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, will face Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), Jackson, MS in the six-round opening bout.

“This is a fight that will show I’m ready for the next level and victory against Hernandez will prove I’m a top prospect,” said Brewart Jr. “I have no doubt in my ability to have my hand raised after this fight. My hard work will pay off.”

“I will have to bring the fight to Brewart and force him into uncomfortable situations,” said Hernandez. “My plan is to not let this fight go the distance.”





“We’re excited to a final show close to the holidays to celebrate and otherwise bizarre year,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “We’re focusing on bringing the best fights possible and we want to finish the year well and look into starting 2021 with a lot of momentum.”

“It is exciting to see how the 3.2.1 Boxing series has progressed,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “We have worked hard to make these shows possible, and we’re slowly getting back to putting on the stacked fight cards we were able to do before the pandemic. We have some great fights that fans of boxing should be able to enjoy.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.