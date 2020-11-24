Heavyweight Teremoana Jnr signs new management deal, turns pro on Dec 3

Promising amateur Heavyweight Teremoana Jnr has inked a management agreement with Matt Clark and trainer Gareth Williams. Standing 6’6 and weighing around 260lbs (118 kg), Teremoana split a couple of amateur fights with current Australian Heavyweight champion and 2021 Olympian Justis Huni.

He will turn pro on the Huni v Arsene Fosso title defence on 3 December, which will be broadcast live around Australia on Fox Sports.

“I’m genuinely looking forward to turning professional. I feel like I’ve got a great team on board with Gareth training me and with Matt calling the shots behind the scene. A lot of people might not have heard about me just yet, but they will,” Teremoana said. “I’m proud of my Cook Islands heritage and I look forward to representing both Australia and the Cook Islands on the big stage”.

“I’m seeing loads of improvement in Teremoana each and every day in the gym,” said Williams. “He’s already boxing like a professional, taking his time in sparring and picking his shots. I’m excited with where he’s at now and I think there’s a lot of room for improvement as he’s only 22”.

While they were fierce rivals in the amateur ranks, both Teremoana and Huni have become teammates as professionals. “We are sparring with Justis constantly and helping each other develop,” said Teremoana. “This will be my first fight in a couple of years, but I feel like every spar with Justis is like a fight as he’s at such a high level right now”.

“Gareth called me and said I needed to see this kid. He sent me footage of him sparring and it’s fairly obvious that Teremoana has a lot of talent,” Clark continued. “He’s learning how to control things with the jab, so naturally I’ve been flooding him with clips of Larry Holmes! I think he’s got a huge future and he’s a great addition to the Heavyweight scene here in Australia. We have purposely put him in with a decent opponent for his debut fight, he doesn’t need a gimme”.

Teremoana Jnr faces Drew Jackson 2-0 on his debut over 4 rounds at the Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane.