Deontay Wilder considers adding new coach, rules out Floyd Mayweather

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has ruled out drafting in Floyd Mayweather to his soon-to-be-expanding coaching team.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ fired Mark Breland for throwing in the towel against Tyson Fury last February in a high-profile move.

Wilder is now a man short of a full corner team and did receive an offer of help from Mayweather earlier this year.

Despite the graciousness of Mayweather, Wilder doesn’t believe the ex-pound for pound king was genuine. But he did confirm another trainer will be added.

“We are looking to work with another trainer. I like Derrick (James). He’s a great guy. I like the things he does,” Wilder told Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

“I like Foreman (George). We’ve had many discussions about different things about how he used to train.

“But with Floyd personally, I don’t feel he likes me. I think he’s just doing this for attention. Honestly, I can’t see how a guy who has bet against me every fight wants to be my trainer.

“A guy who has nothing good to say about me since the start of my career, but now wants to be my trainer. I don’t think he likes me or has my best interest at heart.”

Surprising comments from Wilder, who has alienated many of those involved in the sport with his allegations against Tyson Fury.

Breland was the first victim of the conspiracy theories from the Fury fallout. However, head trainer and co-manager Jay Deas has escaped punishment.

Regarding his other team members, Shelly Finkel remains co-manager as Wilder plots a return to the ring in the coming months.

Mayweather will continue helping out Devin Haney, Rolly Romero, and Gervonta Davis regardless.







DEONTAY WILDER vs TYSON FURY III

Mediation is underway in an attempt to salvage a trilogy with Fury, who attempted to walk away from the contracted third outing.

‘The Gypsy King’ wants a homecoming fight before facing Anthony Joshua instead but could still be persuaded to give Wilder the opportunity.

Huge paychecks are on offer if Fury and Wilder meet again. Should Fury plow on with a possible London event, the 32-year-old can expect a considerably smaller purse.

