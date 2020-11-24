Another bout added to Saunders bill as Parker battles Nunez on Dec 4

Following a stunning 11th round KO in his last fight, Zach Parker (19-0-13 KOs) will be looking to impress again as he defends his WBO International Super Middleweight title against Cesar Nunez (17-2-1-9KOs).

The fight takes place on December 4th at Wembley Arena and will be live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Ranked second by the WBO, sitting behind only Canelo and Champion Saunders, Parker is on a journey towards a world title shot of his own.

Last time out Parker expertly dispatched highly rated Rohan Murdock, then unbeaten in 22, with a showreel knockout to claim the WBO International Super Middleweight Title.

Parker believes he’s in line to make another statement on Dec 4th.

“I’m here and I’m ready to go again” said Derby County fan Parker. “Everyone knows I’m in the game to win world titles and fight on big shows. I’m ranked by the WBO as Billy Joe Saunders mandatory, he knows who I am, and I’m coming for him.

It’s my dream to bring a World Title back to Derby and I’ve worked really hard with my team to get into a place where we’re not far from a shot at that.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says he can’t wait to see his charge in the ring again.

“Zach is one of the most exciting fighters in the super middleweight division and one that is within touching distance of world level fights. He’s shown on a number of occasions now that he’s got heart, he can box and most importantly he’s got big punching power, capable of finishing a fight with one punch. He’s on his way to the top and December 4th is another opportunity for him to show what he can do.”

Neil Marsh, Parker’s manager echoed the thoughts, while acknowledging the challenges the sport has faced this year.





“I’m delighted to see Zach out before Christmas in what’s been a difficult time for the sport, Zach is the real deal and a monster at super middleweight. In 2021 the kid will arrive with a bang on the world stage.

I’d like to thank the Sauerlands for the opportunity and thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom for the place on the bill”

The card’s main event sees Billy Joe Saunders make the second defence of his WBO Super-Middleweight World Title against British rival Martin Murray at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday December 4th, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.