Alberto Puello vs Cristian Coria goes down Dec 17 in Dominican Republic

The Dominican and World Boxing Association junior welterweight champion Alberto ‘La Avispa’ Puello is set to make his first title defense when he faces Argentine Cristian ‘El Zorro’ Coria on December 17 at the Hotel Catalonia in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

Initially Alberto Puello was scheduled to defend his title against Cuban Rances Barthelemy in Las Vegas on March 28 an event organized by Showtime but with the arrival of the virus in early 2020, all events were canceled.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic modified many plans within boxing, in addition the closure of the embassies caused Alberto Puello not to request the necessary permits and that is why we decided to make his defense in the Dominican Republic, so not to let more time pass by without activity,” Belgica Peña said, president of Shuan Boxing.

Alberto Puello Calderón became world champion on July 27, 2019 by defeating his compatriot Jonathan ‘Maravilla’ Alonso by unanimous decision in Dominic Republic.

Cristian Coria starred in his last fight in the United States in February 2019 where he got a categorical knockout against Joel Díaz Jr. which positioned him very well in the world boxing arena.