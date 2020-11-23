MTK Global add Lindolfo Delgado to advisory roster

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of undefeated super-lightweight sensation Lindolfo Delgado.

Delgado (11-0, 11 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and managed by Rick Mirigian, as he looks to build on the fantastic start he has made to his professional career.

The 25-year-old has won all 11 of his fights by knockout, and also represented Mexico at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. He joins Vergil Ortiz, Joshua Franco, Hector Tanajara and Misael Rodriguez by teaming up with MTK Global and Mirigian, much to the delight of Delgado.

Delgado said: “I am happy to have signed with MTK Global as an advisor. I believe that we are about to do great things and I am sure that they will help me reach my maximum potential and my goals as well.

“It’s going to be even better since Rick Mirigian is going to take over my management and I think that with this team we are going to achieve my goals.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen added: “We’re delighted to again be working with Rick Mirigian to sign the highly-rated Lindolfo Delgado.

“He represented his country at the Olympics and has taken the paid ranks by storm, so it’s another big statement of intent for our expansion into the North American market.”

Mirigian said: “Delgado is a special fighter. He’s a 2016 Olympian who will rip through the 140 pound division in the near future.

“At 11-0 with 11 KO’s, he possesses the rare combination of skill, power, speed and movie star appeal. With MTK, RGBA and myself we will make sure he reaches his full potential inside and outside the ring.”