Terence Crawford ‘set up to fail by Top Rank’ – felt Loma was the priority

Terence Crawford is hopeful of ending his dispute with Top Rank despite feeling aggrieved by some of the treatment by promoter Bob Arum.

‘Bud’ vented his frustration over the last few days over what he perceives as a lack of backing from his handlers.

Outlining his thoughts on the ongoing situation, Crawford spoke to Sirius XM’s Ak and Barak Show.

Crawford discusses how he felt Top Rank prioritized Vasyl Lomachenko when touting him as the pound for pound number one ahead of him.

“I feel like Top Rank set me up to fail and not make as much money,” Crawford told Ak and Barak. “I didn’t have a notice on whether I will be on PPV or ESPN network fights, or anything.

“Other promotions tell fighters months in advance whether they’re on PPV or a network or streaming service.

“I make the highest amount of numbers in Top Rank. Even higher than Lomachenko.

“Top Rank promoted Lomachenko to be on ESPN. I was on PPV. And all I saw was a much heavier promotion for Loma than me.

“I saw the promotion for Loma on Playstation, Hulu, and everywhere. I fought the week after that, and there was nothing for my fight- the PPV fight.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD PBC

On whether a move to Premier Boxing Champions was on the cards, Crawford added: “I ain’t worried about a phone call from Al Hayman or anyone.

“Top Rank is the company I’m with now, and we never know the future. I think this is a disagreement that can be worked out.

“I cannot bash Bob Arum because he gave me the opportunities to succeed. But I still don’t know why he bashed me.

“If Arum feels like I am no longer an asset to his company, then release me now. Please don’t wait for me to fight Spence. If I am such a loss or a headache, release me.”







Following a recent win over Kell Brook, Crawford was then named ESPN P4P number one as Top Rank’s new top dog.

On the other hand, World Boxing News believes there’s no comparison between Canelo’s résumé and Crawford’s.

Canelo has by far the superior names on his record. That could change in the future.

