Errol Spence Jr. fires stark warning to Danny Garcia: I’m no Amir Khan!

Pound for pound star Errol Spence Jr. has warned Danny Garcia he’s no Amir Khan as the pair close in on a high-profile Pay Per View.

Spence told his forthcoming opponent he’ll have a tough time knocking him out despite the fact Garcia has stopped Adrian Granados, Brandon Rios, Samuel Vargas, Paulie Malignaggi, Erik Morales, and Khan during his career at the very top.

The unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion put final preparations together before his faces Garcia in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event on Saturday, December 5 from AT & T Stadium Arlington, TX.

“The Truth” will return to the ring after two impressive performances on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-Views in 2019.

In March, he defeated four-division champion Mikey Garcia at AT&T Stadium by unanimous decision.

He then traveled to Los Angeles to unify welterweight titles in September by defeating Shawn Porter. It was one of the year’s best fights.

Discussing his training and the threat Garcia poses, Spence said: “I’m feeling great right now. I’m in shape and ready to go.

“We’ve been training hard, and we’re 100% percent focused. I’m ready to put on a great show for my hometown fans.

“I’m not concerned about ring rust. We have a game plan. I’m working with my coach every day on it. I’m going to stick to the plan and use it on December 5. I can’t wait.

“I picked Danny Garcia because he’s a tough opponent with a granite chin. He’s always in tough close fights. He’s going to bring the best out of me.

“If I took a tune-up fight, I wouldn’t be as focused or dedicated as I am right now. I know Danny’s dad is pushing him to take my belts in my hometown. So I’m staying focused to make sure that doesn’t happen.

This is as good as I've ever felt. You can see I'm sweating today and I'm not dried out. There's no struggle to make weight. I'm just feeling good.







ERROL SPENCE JR – NO AMIR KHAN

“I don’t know if Danny is the hardest puncher I’ve faced. We’ll see when I get into the ring against him. But I know that I’m not Amir Khan or Adrian Granados or anyone else that he’s knocked out.”

Skimming over the gameplan, the Texan concluded: “I’m just going to feel him out. If I can press him early, I’m going to press and do what I do.

“We have a great game plan. Everyone has to tune in and watch what I’m going to do because this is guaranteed to be an exciting fight.

Tickets for the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, Man Down Promotions, and DSG Promotions, are on sale now, and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT& T Stadium.