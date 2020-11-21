WBC President picks up Mexico’s 2020 National Sports Award

As part of the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar, was honored yesterday afternoon by the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with the 2020 National Sports Award in the Protection and Promotion of the Practice of Sports category.

An honor that in 2015 was also conferred on his father, Don Jose Sulaiman Chagnon.

In both cases, Sulaiman father and son came with indisputable merits, and thus, they were recognized and praised in various and diverse sports media.

This award has been in existence for 45 years, and like all the previous ones, it was conferred after the vote of the Qualifying Jury for the designation of the winners among 96 proposals. The award consists of a Diploma signed by the President of Mexico and a Gold Medal complemented with a rosette.

“Friends who receive the National Sports Award today, I thank you for your will and passion in favor of our country. We are going through a very complicated situation caused by the pandemic. An effective vaccine for health ailments is the practice of sports combined with a good and balanced diet. I am thrilled to be with all of you. Long live Mexico! ” President Lopez Obrador stated.

“Being presented with this award is very special and rewarding. With great humility, I receive it on behalf of all boxers and my father, who left the path outlined to continue working in favor of sport. The commitment is to continue every day serving everyone as we do in the WBC, following the principles of Don Jose Sulaiman,” Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar commented. On December 30, 1969, he was born in Mexico City and had had a very successful career.

Various world leaders have received him, in addition to the current Mexican President. These include Pope Francis, President Donald Trump, Prince Albert II, Monaco; Dr. Tabare Vazquez Rosas, the President of Uruguay, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine, and President Llhama Aliyev of Azerbaijan, among others.

The WBC President has a degree in Business Administration from the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Mexico City Campus, and has two degrees in Finance and Senior Management from the Presidents Association.



He became the World Boxing Council President by unanimous election on February 12, 2014, in Mexico City. On December 11, 2018, at the United Nations headquarters, in New York, he gave the Conference “Sports as a Tool for Equity.”

This afternoon, other winners were The Mexican Softball Team; Yessica Salazar Valles in Cycling; Yahel Castillo Huerta and Juan Hernández in Synchronized Diving, in the amateur field.

In Professional Sports, this distinction also went to tennis player Renata Zarazúa Ruckstuhl. In Paralympic Sport, the winner was Juan Diego García López in Taekwondo Diankov Stefan Marinov, and Jesús Salvador González Arreola were the winners in the coaches category. As Referee Judge, the recognition was obtained by Lucila Venegas Montes. Likewise, Fernando Valenzuela Anguamea was recognized for outstanding activity in baseball.