UK Pay Per View price revealed for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. clash

Los Angeles’ Staples Center plays host to Mike Tyson’s highly-anticipated showdown with the former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr., as Tyson returns to the ring more than 15 years after his last professional bout.

Watch all the action from the fight and an exciting undercard that includes a YouTuber going toe-to-toe with former NBA star Nate Robinson, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office 2 from 1 am on Sunday 29th November.

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion, “Iron” Mike Tyson, last stepped into a ring professionally in 2005. His glittering career came to an end as he lost to Kevin McBride in six rounds.

The 54-year-old faces off against Roy Jones Jr. RJJ held world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight over the course of his 29-year career.

Two of the greatest boxers of their generation go head-to-head in what is sure to be a thrilling exhibition match.

The exclusively live coverage on BT Sport Box Office 2 will kick off at 1 am with action from an undercard that features a YouTuber as he faces off against former NBA point guard Nate Robinson in what will be the latter’s professional debut.

They will be joined on the undercard by British cruiserweight Viddal Riley taking on Rashad Coulter. Also, former WBA light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack will square up against Blake McKernan. The first hour of the event will be available to watch on BT Sport 1.

The event costs £19.95 in the UK (€29.99 in Ireland). It can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV, and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App:

BT TV (channel 495), BT Sport on Sky or Sky (channel 494) customers who have previously watched BT Sport Box Office can pay using their remote control.

Sky customers new to BT Sport Box Office can register and pay online at www.bt.com/sportboxoffice.

Virgin Media TV customers in the UK should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events.

Customers in the Republic of Ireland will be able to purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky at www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.

Viewers wanting to watch the fight online should visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice. Follow instructions to subscribe. Watch on the web or the BT Sport Box Office App, and customers can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

EE, Three, and O2 customers watching online or via the BT Sport Box Office App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.