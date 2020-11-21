Juan Barajas, Bruno Sandoval battle to draw – boxing results from Mexico

Last night, unbeaten Juan “Just Business” Barajas and Bruno “Tiburon” Sandoval battled to an 8-round draw in the main event on the latest RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass, presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ) and De La O Promotions, at Marinaterra Hotel Spa and Event Center in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

The 24-year-old Barajas (11-0-1, 7 KOs), fighting out of Victorville, California, remained unbeaten, albeit fighting to a draw with Mexican knockout artist Sandoval (21-4-2, 17 KOs), but the World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino super middleweight title remains vacant.

Barajas won 97-93 on one of the judges’ scorecards, lost 96-94 on the second, and the third judge scored the fight 95-95.

In the co-featured event, Mexican middleweight Jesus “Mazo” Moroyoqui Palomares (6-0-1, 4 KOs) remained unbeaten by winning a 6-round unanimous decision against his fellow countryman, previously undefeated Jaime Portillo (3-1, 3 KOs).

Cuban heavyweight Geovany “La Bestia” Bruzon (3-0, 3 KOs), now fighting out of Guatemala, stopped Jesus “Dandy” Nerio (14-9-1, 6 KOs) in the third round. Bruzon, 22, was the 2014 Cuban National Youth champion. The gifted southpaw displayed his great hand speed and power against Nerio.

Orlando, Florida junior lightweight Jonathan Lopez (1-0, 1 KO) had a successful pro debut, knocking out Edwin “La Sombra” Salcido (3-4, 2 KOs) midway through the opening round.

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC LATINO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

(R) Juan Barajas (11-0-1, 7 KOs), Victorville, California, USA

D10 (97-93, 94-96, 95-95)

(L) Bruno Sandoval (21-4-2, 17 KOs), México City, Distrito Federal, México

CO-FEATURE – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares (6-0-1, 4 KOs), Navojoa, Sonora, México

WDEC6 (58-56, 58-56, 58-56)

Jaime Portillo (3-1, 3 KOs), Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, México



HEAVYWEIGHTS (6)*

Geovany Bruzon (3-0, 3 KOs), Guatemala City, Guatemala by way of Cuba

WKO3 (2:03)

Jesus Nerio (14-9-1, 6 KOs), Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)

Jonathan Lopez (1-0, 1 KO), Orlando, Florida, USA\

WKO1 (1:24)

Edwin Salcido (3-3, 2 KOs), Agua Prieta, Sonora, México