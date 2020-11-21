Evander Holyfield son Elijah in line to make Eagles NFL debut on Sunday

NFL

Boxing legend and former heavyweight king Evander Holyfield could see his son Elijah make his NFL bow for the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

The Eagles announced this weekend that Elijah would be one of four back-up stars called up from the practice squad for their trip to the Cleveland Browns.

Holyfield, 22, is tipped to feature at some stage as the running back has been in impressive form of late.

Also called up are defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, defensive end Joe Ostman and tight-end Clabe Wilson. All are needed due to the ongoing pandemic thinning out the first team.

Elijah was signed last season and is yet to be given his bow. He previously played for the Panthers.

Originally drafted from Georgia, Holyfield has long been in the frame to play some part in the Eagles’ season. His inclusion makes Sunday all the more interesting.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have elevated RB Elijah Holyfield from the practice squad for #PHIvsCLE. Eagles have also elevated DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman, and TE Caleb Wilson from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. pic.twitter.com/EpFz74RrJv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2020

As for his famous dad Evander, Elijah is not the only son enjoying the spotlight alongside the ex-undisputed cruiserweight ruler.

Evan, Elijah’s older brother, is 4-0 in the same profession his father excelled at. The 23-year-old is due to return to action in December.

‘Yung Holy’ made his debut in November 2019, scoring two victories the same month. Three months later, he claimed yet another and followed it up with his fourth back in March.

Obviously, the coronavirus has curtailed his progress but that will be put right for the super-welterweight at Champion Boxing Gym in Jonesboro.







EVANDER HOLYFIELD RETURN

Evander is also eyeing a return to the sport at the age of 58. Currently training, ‘The Real Deal’ has been linked to a third match-up against Mike Tyson.

‘Iron’ Mike battles Roy Jones Jr. in a Pay Per View exhibition on November 28. It’s then thought Tyson will offer Holyfield the opportunity, should he win.

Their first two encounters are well-known in the history of our sport. Tyson lost the first via stoppage before infamously biting a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear in the second.

A trilogy would be too good to pass up.

