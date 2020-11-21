Brit-basher Canelo Alvarez aims to beat SIXTH UK fighter in San Antonio

Pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez is hunting his sixth victory over a British fighter on December 19th as the Mexican heads back to the Alamodome.

It’s been seven years since the 30-year-old defeated Austin Trout at the famous venue. Canelo now returns to battle, Callum Smith.

With a victory, Canelo can make it a half dozen wins over UK challengers.

Previously, the four-weight king has stopped Amir Khan and Liam Smith. Plus, he went the distance with Matthew Hatton – among others.

On Friday, Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing announced further details of the DAZN event.

Canelo and Smith meet for the WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight titles.

The collision will occur with a limited live crowd in San Antonio, Texas, in 200+ countries and territories worldwide, and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

Team Canelo will announce ticket prices early next week.

Home of the UTSA Roadrunners, the Alamodome has a rich history of staging blockbuster fights.

Their first fight the infamous draw between Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez and the late great ‘Sweet Pea’ Pernell Whitaker in April of the stadiums opening year in 1993.

Manny Pacquiao, Evander Holyfield, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and Canelo himself have headlined since then.

CANELO ALVAREZ in TEXAS

Canelo is excited to return to San Antonio and fight in front of his adoring faithful.

“I am thrilled to be back at the Alamodome. I’m very thankful to be fighting in front of my fans on December 19,” said Canelo.

“I have great memories of my previous bouts in Texas. I expect this to be a special fight to close out the year.”

“It’s fantastic news to be able to hold this great fight in front of fans and a great stadium like the Alamodome,” said Eddie Hearn.

“It’s a fight that deserves to have fans in the flesh. Those fans that snap up the hottest ticket in town next week will be in for a brilliant night of action.

“All topped by the pound-for-pound king taking on the number one Super-Middleweight in the world.

“A simply unmissable occasion for those in attendance and watching live on DAZN.”







“The Alamodome is extremely honored to be working with Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing in hosting this mega boxing event on December 19,” said Steve Zito, general manager of the Alamodome.

“We are excited to welcome back Canelo Alvarez to the Alamodome and San Antonio. Since fan safety is our number one priority, the Alamodome has created and implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 reopening plan with details available here.

“The venue is prepared to offer patrons a memorable, safe, and exciting fight night experience.”

