Terence Crawford willing to make Manny Pacquiao fight without Top Rank

Rumblings of trouble between Terence Crawford and Top Rank are no longer a secret matter as a Manny Pacquiao clash draws closer.

Disagreements over money and promotion have raised their head, leading to Crawford openly admitting a move to Al Haymon could happen.

Speaking to Brian Custer before his win over Kell Brook, Crawford straight up answered the question.

“It’s all about business. That’s what it comes down to. As of right now, how long are you at Top Rank? Probably like a few months, a few months, it ain’t that long,” said Crawford.

“So, you are as a businessman putting the pressure on, get me the fights I want maximizing my dollar, and I stay at Top Rank.

“Otherwise, I may look to move on, correct? Correct, it’s always been that way.”

In an update, Crawford has once again been vocal on the podcast circuit. This time with Sirius XM and ‘The Ak and Barak Show.’

‘Bud’ touched on several subjects he ‘didn’t want to discuss,’ but eventually, his thoughts trickled out.

MANNY PACQUIAO

The American admitted he could attempt to negotiate with Manny Pacquiao on his own for a 2021 collision.

He told Sirius XM: “I don’t want to touch the Bob Arum situation. I am one of the most loyal and hurt at what Bob Arum is throwing at me.

“I never had the intention of leaving Top Rank. I’ve no clue where my moving to PBC (Brian Custer asked the question) came from.

“I feel like I can get the Pacquiao fight elsewhere. But I don’t need Top Rank to make that fight.

Crawford continued: “When Bob said for me to promote myself, I believe that’s not my job. Bob Arum is a promoter. He should be doing his job as I do mine- which is fighting and winning.

“I never cared about the money. I took pay cuts and trash fights in the past. My goal is to move on up, and even the worst pay was a step forward for me.

“I took pay cuts for the Victor Postol fight. Arum and Top Rank said that they didn’t have what it takes for PPV, and even said that they didn’t have the budget for PPV.”

Pacquiao vs. Crawford could be one of the highlights of 2021 if the Filipino Senator delays his scheduled battle with Conor McGregor.

Listen to the full Crawford interview on the Sirius XM App.

