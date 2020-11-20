MTK Global snap up Rick Mirigian managed Misael Rodriguez.

MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory deal with 2016 Olympic medallist Misael Rodriguez.

Rodriguez (10-0, 5 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and managed by Rick Mirigian, with the two boxing forces guiding the career of the 26-year-old as he goes from strength to strength in the paid ranks.

After a sensational amateur career which saw him take bronze as a middleweight at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, he has won all 10 of his professional contests, with five coming by knockout.

Rodriguez is already extremely popular around the world, with over 300,000 followers on Instagram, and he’s happy with this next step in his career.

Rodriguez said: “Signing with MTK Global is an important step, and having them on my side as advisors is something that will help to strengthen my career.

“I am still an undefeated boxer and I will continue making history, just as I did for my country. MTK Global and Rick Mirigan have both done things well in the boxing world, and I know that my career will explode and the big cards will come.

“I have been training a lot for this moment, and I am ready and excited as I want to be world champion.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen said: “We’re proud to be announcing the signing of Misael Rodriguez. He’s regarded as one of the best rising stars in boxing, and we’re excited to be working with Rick Mirigian to guide his career.





“He has already proven himself to be an incredible amateur star by capturing an Olympic medal, and we’re convinced that he can have just as much success as a professional.”

Mirigian said: “Outside of Canelo, Misael is Mexico’s most popular active fighter. He was the only Mexican Olympian to medal in the past 25 years, he has been on reality shows and has 300,000 organic Instagram followers and can fight his ass off. MTK and I have major things for 2021 in store for this undefeated star.”

Rodriguez is the latest big name to team up with MTK Global and Rick Mirigian, following on from welterweight superstar Vergil Ortiz Jr, super-flyweight world champion Josh Franco, and unbeaten Hector Tanajara over the past week.

Further news on more additions between MTK Global and Mirigian will be announced in the coming days.