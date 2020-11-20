Odds drastically change on Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is no longer an overwhelming favorite to defeat Roy Jones Jr. when the pair collide on November 28.

‘Iron’ Mike has seen bookmakers lose a little faith in his ability to beat Jones Jr. despite the fact Tyson looks in absolutely unbelievable shape for his age.

The Tyson vs. Jones Jr odds has changed drastically since they opened in late July.

Tyson was about a -350 favorite to start, but the vast majority of early money has been on Jones Jr.

Eight days from fight night, Tyson has been bet up to -200 while Jones Jr is a modest +160 underdog.

While the odds are vital, there are five key factors that matter most to bettors, one of those is picking a site that’s recognized by your home state that you can wager with. With that, it’s easy to understand why the early action is on Jones.

He’s three years younger (51 vs 54), has a three-inch reach advantage. Most importantly, fought competitively in 2017 and 2018. Tyson’s last pro fight was over 15 years ago.

Even then, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ lost badly twice. Once to Danny Williams and the other to Kevin McBride.

Tyson has since admitted he was under the influence of drugs during those bouts and was really in no fit state to compete with either man.

Fans are split regarding who comes out on top. The two arguments for both sides continuing to rumble on social media.

MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR

There’s no doubting that Jones has the upper hand in the ring rust capacity, although Tyson, if anywhere near his old self – could be a danger to anyone in the world – old or young.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlines the four-hour live event that will air globally on November 28th at 8 pm ET.

The three-hour main card beginning at 9:00 pm ET on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com.

The PPV fight card includes Tyson vs. Jones Jr., A YouTuber vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan. And Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter.

The memorable night will also include multi-song performances by DaBaby and Lil Wayne. Plus French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG.





It is the first live sporting event produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League.

LOL is a next-generation sports venture that allows audiences to see their favorite sports legends in action.

Producers include Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Jimmy Burchfield Jr., Ryan Kavanaugh, Bobby Sarnevesht, and Nakisa Bidarian.